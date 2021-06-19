Researchers at Oxford University have discovered that Covid can cause brain gray matter loss in recovered patients – ThePrint

font size:

A-

A +

New Delhi: British scientists say that mild Covid-19 infection results in significant loss of gray matter in some parts of the brain associated with various functions such as memory formation, emotional response, and basic functions essential for survival. I found evidence of this in brain images. As heart rate, breathing, digestion.

While there is strong evidence that Covid can affect the brain, the Oxford University team in the United Kingdom has focused most of the brain imaging studies to date on moderate to severe cases. Said. Such studies are often conducted on inpatients.

However, it was unclear whether the effects of Covid-19 could be detected in mild cases.

The team wanted to determine if the mild Covid effect on the brain could reveal a possible mechanism for the spread of the disease.

UK Biobank — a large biomedical database containing detailed genetic and health information from 500,000 UK participants — has scanned more than 40,000 participants prior to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was.

This allowed researchers to invite hundreds of previously imaged participants to their second imaging visit in 2021.

“We used multimodal data from 782 participants in the UK Biobank COVID-19 reimaging study to study the effects of disease in the brain. 394 participants had SARS-CoV-2 in two scans. Showed a positive reaction to the infection. “Written to them. Research Post medRxiv This has not been peer reviewed yet.

Read again: How much alcohol is good for your brain?There is no “safe” amount, according to a study from Oxford University

Loss of gray matter

The researchers compared brain scans before and after Covid infection to examine brain changes between these 394 Covid-19 patients and 388 controls (participants who did not obtain Covid). ..

Researchers have identified significant effects of Covid in the brain with loss of gray matter in the parahippocampal gyrus, left orbitofrontal cortex, and left island.

The parahippocampal gyrus is associated with memory, the orbitofrontal cortex (OFC) is involved in the cognitive process of decision making, and the islets are associated with basic survival needs such as heart rate, digestion, respiratory rate, urination, and sexual arousal. doing. The reaction of fighting or running away.

The team also compared 15 hospitalized Covid-19 patients with non-hospitalized patients. Although the results were not significant, the team found that inpatients had more gray matter loss from the amygdala, the central core of the amygdala, and the hippocampal ammonis.

The cingulate cortex is associated with emotional responses, the amygdala forms emotional memory, and the hippocampal ammonis horn is essential for memory formation.

Unlike some studies that only look at brain images after Covid infection, researchers can see “before” and “after” brain images of patients in this particular study, and scientists gray matter. We noted that we could rule out other causes of quality. loss.

However, because the study is observational, researchers have stated that it is not possible to claim a causal link to the disease with absolute certainty. That is, the loss of gray matter does not have to be caused by a Covid-19 infection.

Some other undetermined factors may be behind the loss, which requires further research, the researchers said.

Read again: How to catch a rare arterial blood clot before a stroke?British study of AstraZeneca shots gives clues

Subscribe to our channel at YouTube & telegram