Health
People over the age of 18 are lining up at the Mass Vaccination Center to be jabed on “Super Saturday”. ITV News
There was concern that young people might not be so keen on vaccination, but it is certainly not, said David Wood, a political correspondent at ITV News.
A long line was seen outside the mass vaccination center, called “Super Saturday”, the first weekend that young adults over the age of 18 could get them. Covid Jab..
Several football stadiums, including Chelsea, Charlton and West Ham football clubs, have been converted into mass vaccination centers this weekend to help young people get jabs.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who visited the Stamford Bridge Mass Vaccination Center, said it was “great” to see so many young Londoners lining up to receive the jabs.
He explained that he saw the line “go all the way down the road, around the block, all the way to the station.”
The government hopes that the latest vaccination drive will continue to control the virus and that on July 19 the country will be able to further relax its regulations.
Increasing number of delta variant cases in the UK. Currently accounts for 99% of all coronavirus cases in the UKIs promoted by the younger age group.
The young people talked about excitement and relief as they were finally able to get the vaccine to prevent themselves and others. COVID-19..
“There are a lot of queues outside, but it’s exciting to get inside.”
An 18-year-old who had a jab at the Olympic Park in Stratford said he was “excited” to take his first dose on Saturday.
“There are a lot of queues outside, but it’s exciting to get inside,” he said.
He urged others in his age group to vaccinate to end the pandemic and tried to calm concerns about side effects, saying that all drugs have side effects.
“I’ve been waiting for a long time” to get a jab
A 21-year-old woman vaccinated at Stamford Bridge Stadium in Chelsea said she was “really happy” to finally get a jab after “waiting for a long time.”
She told ITV News: “I feel better about going home with my parents. Both parents are double vaccinated. But yeah, I’m really happy.
She said many people of her age felt infected with the delta variant of the virus, but she wasn’t too worried because she knew that the most vulnerable people were already vaccinated. It was.
“I am very grateful” for the vaccine
Another woman who received the jab at Stamford Bridge said: It can infect her. I appreciate it very much. “
“I am relieved to be able to take the second dose.”
The 35-year-old man said, “I feel really good and wonderful,” and was relieved to take the second dose.
Regarding the reopening of the country after most people have been vaccinated, he said: Please be careful when you leave. “
Coronavirus: What You Need to Know -Can I refuse to work next to an unvaccinated colleague?
Over 33,000 cases of the first delta mutant found in India were identified in a week by the UK Public Health Service. The data show that 75,953 possible confirmed cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant are currently being found in the United Kingdom.
But “it’s encouraging to see hospitalizations and deaths not increasing at the same rate,” said Dr. Jenny Harries, chief executive officer of the UK Health and Security Agency.
Most people in need of treatment are not vaccinated, but hospital cases are increasing.
Surge test during increasing cases of delta variants
Due to the increasing number of cases of delta variants, surge tests are being deployed in southern London and parts of Cumbria.
People living in Lambeth are advised to have a Covid-19 PCR test, regardless of their symptoms. Enhanced testing began on Saturday in Clapham, Brixton, Stockwell, West Norwood and Vauxhall.
In Cambria, everyone aged 12 to 30 years working or studying in the area is encouraged to undergo a PCR test with or without symptoms.
So far, all confirmed cases have been told to self-isolate and their contacts have been identified, the Department of Health (DHSC) said.
Will everyone in their 20s and 30s be vaccinated?
All people in their thirties who receive the vaccine should receive their first dose by mid-August, said Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer of the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
With about 710,000 people between the ages of 30 and 39 in the UK, HSE warned that this age group would take longer to complete than other groups.
According to Dr. Henry, for people in their twenties, anyone trying to get a jab will take their first dose by the end of September.
The dosing interval is 4 weeks, and people in their 30s can be expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of September and those in their 20s by the end of October or early November.
Over 300,000 jabs are administered each week, which could drop to 200,000 in July, and only two supply lines, Moderna and Pfizer, are available.
These vaccines are the only vaccines available to the young age cohort under the advice of the National Immunization Advisory Committee.
