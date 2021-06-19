Health
Experts say the Delta variant is causing havoc when the third wave of Covid-19 arrives in the United Kingdom.World news
According to experts, the fight against Britain’s time may have begun as Britain is exposed to a third wave of coronavirus infections caused by delta mutants.
Professor Adam Finn, an adviser to the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunization (JVCI), said on Saturday that the UK would witness fierce competition between vaccines and highly infectious delta mutants.
On Friday, the UK recorded 11,007 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours for the first time in four months, and the Delta variant emerged. This number has exceeded 10,000 for the first time since late February due to a new surge.
Professor Finn pointed out an increase in cases, and although the pace was slow, “it is rising. It may be a little optimistic not to rise any faster, but it is still rising, so this third wave is Definitely in progress .. “
The UK needs to quickly vaccinate its population against deadly viruses to prevent a surge in infections and deaths. This means that the country clock is ticking with the arrival of the Delta Variant.
“We can conclude that competition is strong, especially between the second-dose vaccine program in the elderly and the third wave of delta variants,” Finn reported.
In addition, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was confident that he could lift the remaining coronavirus restrictions on the new target date of July 19, based on the latest data, but postponed the opening plan. I was forced to do it.
“As I said, I am confident that we can complete step 4 of the timetable roadmap we set by treating July 19 as the end date,” said Johnson. ..
The government has now postponed the planned lifting of the remaining social and economic restrictions until July 19 amid an increasing number of incidents caused by the highly contagious delta mutation.
According to the latest figures, about 8 out of 10 adults are taking the first dose, and more than half are taking the second dose. Vaccine dependence appears to be crucial in the fight against the highly contagious Covid-19 mutant.
However, Professor Finn said he was not confident in his vaccine strategy to defeat the delta mutant. But that may help Britain fight the outbreak in the third wave, he said.
“No, I’m not confident, but I think I’m optimistic. The latest ONS [Office for National Statistics] The numbers continue to rise, but that rise hasn’t accelerated as much as I was afraid of last week, “he said.
“That’s why the competition has begun. The sooner we can get the elderly, especially the second dose, the less waves of hospitalization this time. That’s important. That’s what I’ve done in the past. It has supported all of us from the ground up. If we can protect enough elderly people to avoid a surge in hospitalizations and deaths, things will be back to normal. ”
The latest ONS numbers indicate that 1 in 540 people are infected, and the Delta variant is currently the predominant strain of the deadly virus prevailing in the country, accounting for almost all infections. I have.
Surge tests are being deployed in further parts of England, including southern London, to track the spread of growing delta variants.
The UK has recorded about 128,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the highest casualty in Europe.
