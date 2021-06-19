WHO declares end of second outbreak of Ebola in Guinea

Credit: CC0 public domain



The World Health Organization officially announced on Saturday the end of Guinea’s second outbreak of Ebola, which was declared in February and killed 12 people.

According to WHO figures, 16 confirmed cases and 7 possible infections, the limited size of the latest relapse, killed more than 11,300 people, mainly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone 2013- It is believed to be an experience from 16 years of fashion.

Only 12 people have died this time.

“We are honored to declare the end of Ebola in Guinea,” WHO official Alfred Kizerbo said at a ceremony in southeastern Nzerekore, where the disease surfaced at the end of January.

Due to international regulations, Guinea had to wait 42 days, twice as much as the virus. Incubation period— Without a new case, before declaring the epidemic is over.

The wait ended on Friday, a few weeks after the last person was declared healed on May 8. health A provincial official told AFP.

Health Minister Remy Lamah also declared that the outbreak ended “in the name of the head of state” in the name of President Alpha Conde.

Saturday’s event at the Ministry of Health building was attended by local religions and Community leader..

“We must also thank the communities that participated in overcoming the disease,” said WHO’s Kiselbo.

During the last decade of outbreaks, resistance to Ebola control and complete hostility have attacked and even killed some people in the forested southeastern part of Guinea. Civil servant..

“Community involvement, effective public health measures, and fair use of vaccines” were the keys to overcoming Ebola, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Gebreez said in a statement.

UN agencies have said that Guinea has been vaccinated about 24,000 times and 11,000 high-risk people, including more than 2,800 front-line workers, have been shot.

“We have defeated Ebola, but be vigilant,” read the banner unfolded at the Saturday ceremony.

“We need to keep an eye on the potential for a resurgence and ensure that our expertise in Ebola extends to other health threats such as COVID-19,” said WHO Africa Director-General Machidisomoeti. ..

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement that gene sequencing showed an association between previous outbreaks and the latest epidemics.

This year’s outbreak may have been caused by the “persistent infection of survivors from the West African outbreak” at the time, the CDC said, “the need for a strong and continuous survivor program” and further research. Was emphasized.

Ebola causes severe fever and, in the worst case, unstoppable bleeding.

It is transmitted through close contact with body fluids and is most endangered by those who live with or care for the patient.

© 2021 AFP