The new positive COVID-19 test in Iowa is





Cedar Rapids, Iowa (KCRG)-New state data show that in the last 24 hours, dozens of new coronavirus-positive cases have been added to the Iowa total. As of 10:30 am on Saturday, the Iowa Public Health Service said 79 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total (currently 373,043). Since the same time on Friday, three more people have died from the virus have been reported to the state. A total of 6,112 people died of COVID-19 in Iowa. Sixty-eight people have been hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, showing no net change from the previous report 24 hours ago. Seventeen of those people are in the intensive care unit and show no net change. Ten patients require mechanical ventilation and one net reduction. Similar to the data from the last few days, 13 new hospitals have been admitted to Iowa hospitals in the last 24 hours. To date, the total dose of COVID-19 vaccine has been given 2,900,462 times in Iowa, an increase of 10,238 times from the report on Friday morning. 1,451,632, or about 45.5% of the state’s population, have completed the vaccine course with an increase of 6,977. The results of the 1,066 people tested for the first time with COVID-19 have been processed by the state in the last 24 hours. The positive rate for this series of tests was 7.4%, much like the tests for the past few days. A total of 1,785,160 people have been tested in the state since the pandemic began. Copyright 2021 KCRG. all rights reserved.

