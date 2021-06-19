COVID-19: The UK reports an additional 10,321 cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths





According to official daily figures, the UK reports 10,321 new cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths. The number of cases has exceeded 10,000 for 3 consecutive days. Today’s numbers are compared to yesterday’s 10,476 infections and 11 deaths, and last Saturday’s 7,738 infections and 12 deaths. Another 218,636 people also took the first dose Coronavirus The vaccine and 188,858 received a second dose. This means that 42,679,268 (81% of adults) received the first jab, while 31,087,325 (59%) were fully vaccinated. The total number of people who died in the UK within 28 days of the start of the pandemic was 127,970. The latest average daily death toll was 10.6, flat for the past few months. This is well below the mid-January winter peak of 1,200. Meanwhile, there are 1,316 people in the hospital COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), According to the latest figures from June 17th. Hospitalization increased as the more contagious delta mutants established their dominance in the United Kingdom. The number at the beginning of June was 928, but health officials say patients are much younger than the previous wave and most are unvaccinated. It comes because the minister is considering permitting fully vaccinated people Avoid self-isolation and take daily tests instead.. According to experts, the government may allow you to avoid 10 days of quarantine, even if you have been in contact with an infected person. Vaccines can now be booked for anyone over the age of 18. Large “pop-up” clinic It opened at the Chelsea Football Club in London, the West Ham United Ground (formerly the Olympic Stadium), and the Tottenham and Charlton stadiums. Chelsea said there are 6,000 Pfizer vaccines to be given on Saturday. Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted: “It’s happening all over the city at Spurs, Arsenal, Charlton and West Ham. Come to London and get your vaccination!” © Sky News 2021

