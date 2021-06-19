Even young adults who cut a heart attack and have poor cardiovascular health can have a stroke.

Scientists are familiar with middle-aged and older heart health. However, data on cardiovascular health in young adults are scarce.
Journal new research circulation We shed light on this lesser-understood period, showing that even people with poor heart health may be able to reduce their chances of having a heart attack or stroke.
The study used insurance data collected during routine health examinations of 3.5 million young adults in South Korea between 2003 and 2004. Since then, many have undergone follow-up tests.
Researchers at Yonsei University Medical College in Seoul have found six common cardiovascular health issues: low cholesterol, healthy weight, participation in physical activity, poor control of blood and blood pressure, and non-smoker status. Each patient was scored based on the metric. Next, we looked at the number of people hospitalized for cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes.
The higher the heart health score, the less likely a participant will be hospitalized for heart problems. It’s not surprising, based on what scientists already know about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle in the heart.
But you may be surprised at how much each cardiovascular health factor has had an impact. A 1-point increase in score was associated with a 42% reduction in the risk of heart attack and a reduced risk of heart failure and stroke. And patients with low scores but improving over time managed to reduce their risk.
It affects doctors and patients. It’s best to start with heart health and healthy habits, but it suggests that even people with poor heart health in young adulthood may benefit. It also means that even young people with no history of cardiovascular events are worth monitoring the heart health of young adults.
