Doctor’s Instructions: Intermittent Fasting Can Slowly Ameliorate Metabolic Problems | Health and Exercise

Almost 10 years ago, I visited Freedom Healthcare’s Functional Medicine PA, and a blood test made some interesting discoveries.
I found that my blood sugar level was rising. If left unchecked, I was on my way to prediabetes. This was a shock to me! I thought I was healthy. This was a surprise to me as I ate well and exercised regularly. After hearing this, I tried to reverse my symptoms and find the best way to eat for me.
In my research, I focused on intermittent fasting (IF). Note: I am not a doctor. I only present what current research says about intermittent fasting and my own personal journey with it.
The idea behind intermittent fasting is to set the time to eat and the time to fast during the day or week. The three main types of IF are complete daily fasts, modified fasting regimens, and time-limited feedings. Every other day fast includes intermittent days. This is where you fast for a day – 1-2 days a week. The modified fasting regimen includes consuming 20% -25% of your energy demand on the scheduled fasting day. This is the basis of the popular “5: 2 diet”, which strictly limits two non-consecutive days, consumes only 500-600 calories on that day, and eats freely for the remaining five days. In a time-limited fast, you eat within a specific time frame of the day.
Studies show some interesting trends in the results of these types of diets. A meta-analysis of the data shows that for every other day of fasting, this type of diet can achieve moderate weight loss and improve some metabolic problems (such as type 2 diabetes). Suggests. For a modified fasting regimen, studies show several promising benefits, including weight loss (3.5% to 8.0%), which have a moderate effect on glucose, lipid, and inflammatory markers.
With time-limited feeding, studies note that weight and glucose markers are beneficial if they can be achieved for at least 16 hours during feeding. Overall, both intermittent and regular fasting are age-related disorders (diabetes, heart disease, various types of cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, stroke, weight loss, insulin resistance, oxidative stress reduction, cognition Has been shown to help (improve). The anti-inflammatory effect benefits the intestinal biome and is beneficial to mitochondrial health.
Intermittent fasting may be a promising approach to losing weight and improving metabolic health for people who can handle periods of little or little eating at specific times or days of the week. .. This is easy to do and has great public health benefits as it does not require any additional money to pay for the diet program. There are many apps that can help you track your intermittent fasting journey. Some are free and some are paid, which can help you keep track of your time and food. You can search for “intermittent fasting” in the app store and select from there.
I started an intermittent fast about eight years ago. I usually go 16 hours between dinner and breakfast the next day. For me, IF has completely changed my blood test over time. My insulin, leptin, and C-reactive protein were all significantly reduced and I was able to get out of the dangerous range. I don’t do it for the weight loss itself, but I do it for what it does internally for my body. I had to quit IF every time I got pregnant, but I was able to return to IF again after my baby was born. It’s a lifestyle that has proven to be useful to me.
If you have similar health problems, talk to your doctor about trying IF, and it may help for you.
