Health
Four Useless Myths About Dementia: “Our Dark View is Often Unjust” | Dementia
A The fear of dementia has come to the forefront of many, and of course it is. It is a potentially catastrophic condition that is incurable and progressive and can deprive us of the essence of who we are. But it’s also surrounded by useless myths, and our dark view is often unjust. It can be prevented or delayed, and there are many things that can help even if dementia develops.
The first myth is that amnesia is an inevitable part of dementia. This is not the case and can lead to a lack of awareness of the condition. Amnesia is a typical symptom of dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease, the most common cause of dementia, but dementia can be caused by many disease processes, these are other symptoms There is a possibility of connecting. As an example, frontotemporal dementia may initially present with personality and behavioral changes, or language problems. Symptoms of vascular dementia depend on which part of the brain has reduced blood supply. Changes in cognitive function, such as language, social cognition, and visuospatial ability, as well as memory, encourage medical advice.
Aging is the greatest risk factor for dementia, but it is still likely that aging will disappear by the time you reach your mid-80s. The discussion of risk leads us to a second myth – if anyone in your family has dementia, you will get it too. It is true that genetics is involved in risk, but for many this is minor. It is a cause for concern that multiple families develop dementia before the age of 65 (so-called early-onset dementia), but it is less common for one or two relatives to develop dementia in their 80s. There is none. Other factors, such as lifestyle choices, also have a significant impact on risk development and are under our control.
The third myth is that you can’t do anything about dementia. This is the most problematic in some respects, as such nihilism can lead to years of excessive distress. The truth is that there is help available. Cognitive aids can have meaningful effects on some people and can also help with the psychological and behavioral changes that often accompany the condition. These latter difficulties can afflict not only those who are experiencing them, but also their caregivers, and studies clearly show the adverse health effects of caregiver roles.
Psychological disorders and behavioral changes are often susceptible to other interventions. Focusing on understanding the specific unmet needs of people with dementia, it can be accompanied by changes in the environment, society and behavior. Support is also important and the services that provide it are available. Education on dementia is important, Dementia australia It’s a great resource in this regard.
Despite the presence of dementia, it is not unreasonable to expect quality life, enjoyment and satisfaction, and satisfying relationships for years. This possibility is greatly improved by early awareness and a system of appropriate support.
The fourth myth is that dementia is inevitable. This avoids diagnostics that are problematic for many reasons. Without a plan, you cannot make a plan without a diagnosis, and without a plan, the burden of making decisions can be on your loved ones if you know your future health and other hopes. Interventions, whether cognitive-maintaining drugs or lifestyle changes, are more powerful when performed early rather than later. In addition, uncertainty about the cause of your problem often causes anxiety. Knowing what’s going on helps explain things, even if the news isn’t what you want, and allows you to make adjustments.
Finally, research focused on the prevention and delay of dementia is a source of great optimism. It is estimated that 40% of dementia cases worldwide can be avoided by paying attention to various risk factors. The changes in the brain that support Alzheimer’s disease can begin in your thirties, and while it is advisable to address these issues early, there are benefits at any age.
So what are the magical elements of prevention and delay? This is a growing field of study, but there is already solid evidence in many areas. You need to keep your body active and do regular aerobic exercise and strength training (preferably during high intensity periods).What you eat should be included Elements found in traditional Mediterranean dietsAnd you should Prioritize sleep.. Keeping in touch with others is just as important-loneliness is toxic to the brain-and you must strive to do something novel and challenging in your brain. Finally, take care of your mind, ease your grogs and check your hearing.
The message is clear: don’t worry about your brain and be afraid to ask for help.
Dr. Kailas Roberts Mind Your Brain-Australia Dementia Guide (UQP, $ 34.99)
