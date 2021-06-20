Covid hospitalization rises three times slower than the second wave, new data show

According to new data, Covid hospitalizations have been reduced to three times compared to this stage of the second wave.
The arrival of the highly infectious Delta variant in the United Kingdom broke plans to completely unblock it on June 21st. Boris Johnson As the number of incidents increases, it will return on July 19.
Severe warnings from epidemiologists about rising mortality gave the prime minister a source of thought and persuaded him to slow down.
The UK is currently on the verge of a third wave, according to Professor Adam Finn, who advises the government on vaccination and a joint committee on vaccination.
“It’s rising. It might be a little optimistic not to rise any faster, but it’s still rising, so this third wave is definitely underway,” he said of the BBC Radio 4 Today program. Told to.
Despite this alarming perception, there is reason to be convinced that the damage caused by this virus is much less.
At this time, the data show that hospitalizations are not increasing at the same rate as during the second wave.
Hospital charges in the northwest are one-third of the second wave in September.
This is good news for areas where the Delta variant arrived early and has since boosted infection rates more than anywhere else in the country.
Northwestern hospitals have been under greater pressure over the past week, but only 2% of beds are occupied by Covid patients. It has decreased from 6% at the end of September.
One-third of hospitals across the UK do not have Covid patients, but that can change as the Delta variant continues to spread.
Improved numbers are currently being driven by vaccination drives, which receive the first dose of more than 42 million people nationwide.
Dr. Mike Tildesley, an epidemiologist and member of the SPI-M modeling group, said there was reason to expect hospitalizations to be modest.
He told BBC Breakfast: “When the wind blew a month ago, the cases began to show signs of creeping, steadily creeping up for the past four weeks, but not. I saw that reflected in hospitalizations and deaths. There is, which makes me cautiously optimistic about the situation.
“Hospitalization is starting to increase a bit. Of course, there is always a delay when there are signs of hospitalization, but of course the vaccination campaign is so successful that we are not participating. Increasing cases. In the same situation as I was back in October, there was a big wave of hospitalizations and deaths.
“There’s still a little work to do for us over the next few weeks to really solidify the link between cases and hospitalization, but for now I’m cautious while we’re probably expecting some. It’s like a wave of hospitalizations in the coming weeks, and it won’t be as big as we saw in January. “
Earlier today, the UK reported 10,321 new cases Coronavirus -The biggest increase since Saturday February-and another 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.
More than 10,000 new infections have been identified in the UK for the third consecutive day, with the highest total on Saturday since 10,406 cases were reported on February 20.
Currently, a total of 4,620,968 people in the UK test positive for Covid-19.
Saturday numbers were up 33% for 7,738 lab-identified cases reported on June 12, a week ago, and nearly 80% for 5,765 infections announced on June 5. Is an increase.
On Friday, the United Kingdom recorded an additional 11,007 confirmed cases. This is the highest daily total since February 19th, when 12,027 infections were reported.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos