Covid hospitalization rises three times slower than the second wave, new data show

According to new data, Covid hospitalizations have been reduced to three times compared to this stage of the second wave.

The arrival of the highly infectious Delta variant in the United Kingdom broke plans to completely unblock it on June 21st. Boris Johnson As the number of incidents increases, it will return on July 19.

Severe warnings from epidemiologists about rising mortality gave the prime minister a source of thought and persuaded him to slow down.

The UK is currently on the verge of a third wave, according to Professor Adam Finn, who advises the government on vaccination and a joint committee on vaccination.

"It's rising. It might be a little optimistic not to rise any faster, but it's still rising, so this third wave is definitely underway," he said of the BBC Radio 4 Today program. Told to.









Despite this alarming perception, there is reason to be convinced that the damage caused by this virus is much less.

At this time, the data show that hospitalizations are not increasing at the same rate as during the second wave.

Hospital charges in the northwest are one-third of the second wave in September.

This is good news for areas where the Delta variant arrived early and has since boosted infection rates more than anywhere else in the country.

Northwestern hospitals have been under greater pressure over the past week, but only 2% of beds are occupied by Covid patients. It has decreased from 6% at the end of September.

One-third of hospitals across the UK do not have Covid patients, but that can change as the Delta variant continues to spread.







(Image: ANDY RAIN / EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock)



Improved numbers are currently being driven by vaccination drives, which receive the first dose of more than 42 million people nationwide.

Dr. Mike Tildesley, an epidemiologist and member of the SPI-M modeling group, said there was reason to expect hospitalizations to be modest.

He told BBC Breakfast: “When the wind blew a month ago, the cases began to show signs of creeping, steadily creeping up for the past four weeks, but not. I saw that reflected in hospitalizations and deaths. There is, which makes me cautiously optimistic about the situation.

“Hospitalization is starting to increase a bit. Of course, there is always a delay when there are signs of hospitalization, but of course the vaccination campaign is so successful that we are not participating. Increasing cases. In the same situation as I was back in October, there was a big wave of hospitalizations and deaths.

“There’s still a little work to do for us over the next few weeks to really solidify the link between cases and hospitalization, but for now I’m cautious while we’re probably expecting some. It’s like a wave of hospitalizations in the coming weeks, and it won’t be as big as we saw in January. “

Earlier today, the UK reported 10,321 new cases Coronavirus -The biggest increase since Saturday February-and another 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.







(Image: 2018 Peter Marsh)



More than 10,000 new infections have been identified in the UK for the third consecutive day, with the highest total on Saturday since 10,406 cases were reported on February 20.

Currently, a total of 4,620,968 people in the UK test positive for Covid-19.

Saturday numbers were up 33% for 7,738 lab-identified cases reported on June 12, a week ago, and nearly 80% for 5,765 infections announced on June 5. Is an increase.

On Friday, the United Kingdom recorded an additional 11,007 confirmed cases. This is the highest daily total since February 19th, when 12,027 infections were reported.