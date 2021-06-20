Experts warn that Covid’s outdoor summer carries a risk of skin cancer





Experts are worried about the increased risk of skin cancer by people who spend more time outdoors due to pandemic restrictions. It warns people to pay attention to the sun and the time they spend outdoors, even in the absence of direct sunlight. Dr. Tríona McCarthy, a public health consultant for HSE’s National Cancer Control Program, said UV radiation is the most harmful between April and September. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland, with 13,000 cases annually. She said skin damage causes problems later in life and allows you to spend more time outside. That is, people need to be careful about exposure to sunlight. In most cases, this damage can be prevented. “It’s important to emphasize that being outdoors is good for you and your mental health. The fact that Covid-19 makes us more sociable outdoors is It’s a good time to stop and think about doing the right thing in terms of protecting your skin and minimizing risk, “she said. “Checking when you’re outdoors and when you’re outdoors is the first two things to think about. Radiation remains even on cloudy days because it’s radiation, not heat, that damages your skin.” Bernie Rice, who founded Melanoma Trust in 2008 after her 33-year-old daughter Sharon died of skin cancer, dresses people in the sun and uses high-factor sunscreen on exposed areas of the face and body. I warned you. “Sunscreen is just one part of it. It’s very important to cover it with a tightly woven top and wear sunglasses and a hat, especially when you’re out of the ordinary,” she said. Rice also said it was important to check the skin for moles and markings that might have changed, adding: If you have a new mole, or something has changed, check it out. “ Please see us Covid-19 Vaccine Dashboard Up-to-date information on vaccination program development and proportion of coronavirus cases Ireland

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos