Three barriers to prevent people from getting vaccinated





Manchester (UK), June 19: (Conversation) Immunizing everyone in a country is like watching a software update load.

About 80% of the UK’s adult population is vaccinated at least once.

A final major step is needed to fully vaccinate all adults. For it to be successful, those responsible for the deployment of the vaccine need to make sure that the people are competent, have ample opportunity and have sufficient motivation to vaccinate. ..

Ability is the acquisition of knowledge and skills to vaccinate. For example, some people may not have enough information to convince them that a vaccine is safe. They may not know when, where and how to vaccinate. Or you may not be able to plan for vaccination.

Opportunity is to prepare the necessary conditions for vaccination. For example, someone may not receive encouragement or social support from family or friends. Or you do not have the opportunity to get vaccinated because the vaccine may not be available in your area.

Motivation is the desire to get a vaccine. For example, some people do not think that vaccines protect themselves from COVID-19, while others cannot overcome their fear of needles.

Because abilities, opportunities, and motivations vary from person to person, procedures for increasing vaccination intake should target appropriate barriers.

For example, if vaccination is not available, it is not helpful to tell people about the positive results of COVID-19 vaccination.

It is irresponsible to increase people’s fear by telling people about the health risks of not vaccination, but it does not guarantee that they can easily go to the vaccination center at a convenient time. New guidance British researchers recently reviewed evidence of what works to encourage people to be vaccinated in pandemics and epidemics. They found that the focus of previous interventions was primarily on capacity changes (explaining why vaccines are safe and correcting misunderstandings) and motivation (telling people about the benefits of vaccination). .. There were few interventions that seemed to address the opportunity.

This study formed the basis of guidance written by the British Psychological Association and was considered by public health people when trying to vaccinate people. We have recognized that the abilities, opportunities and motives of people to be vaccinated are often different due to factors beyond their control.

For example, the cost of vaccines hinders mass vaccination, reducing opportunities in some countries. Some people, such as pregnant women, are less capable because there is not enough information about the safety of certain groups of vaccines. Also, those who are afraid to leave the house after the shield may be less motivated.

Over time, a person can have different abilities, opportunities, and motivations.

For example, the first vaccination may be more concerned about the safety of the vaccine, while the second vaccination may be problematic due to the lack of a local vaccination site. Public health professionals need to address all these barriers in order for people to be vaccinated. That way, we are all protected from COVID-19 and can return to normal life. (conversation)

(agency)

