LA County sees slow but steady rise in cases of COVID-19 delta variant – NBC Los Angeles

Los Angeles County reported 255 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 additional deaths on Saturday, keeping track of the growth of coronavirus variants.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, Saturday figures have resulted in a total of 1,247,361 cases and 24,439 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

As of Saturday, there were 219 people admitted to the county for COVID-19, as on Friday, according to state statistics. The number of COVID patients in the intensive care unit was 38, down from 43 the day before.

Of particular interest to health officials is the Delta variant, formerly known as the Indian variant. A related subspecies of kappa has been involved in large-scale outbreaks in India, a recent surge in cases in the United Kingdom, and ongoing outbreaks elsewhere in the world. The Delta variant is highly contagious and appears to be more contagious than other highly contagious COVID variants.

Between late April and early June, 64 cases of delta mutant COVID infection were identified among residents of Los Angeles County, most of them confirmed in the past few weeks, the Department of Health said. Many of the infections of this variant appear to occur at home.

“Science and data are clear. Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 and delta mutants,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health. “This is very good news. After 16 months of great turmoil and loss in our county, we can now share a true sense of hope. Vaccine as soon as possible. I would like to recommend to you. Vaccinations are widely available throughout LA County. “

Most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in the state, but county health officials will commemorate June 16th and Father’s Day this weekend, especially if they plan to interact with people vulnerable to infectious diseases. I urged the residents to continue to take care of them.

“Celebrating a holiday with the elderly or someone with underlying health, but if not vaccinated, wear a mask outdoors and celebrate at a distance or virtually safely. I recommend, “says Feller. “Cases and other indicators remain low, but COVID-19 infection and serious health consequences continue among unvaccinated people.”

Health officials say double masking and wearing high quality N95 type respirators, especially if unvaccinated people plan to interact with other unvaccinated people indoors. Encouraged to consider a “higher level of protection”.

Of the approximately 4.4 million people in the fully vaccinated county as of June 17, only 1,696 were tested positive for COVID, or 0.04%. Of these “breakthrough” cases, only 139 people needed to be hospitalized, accounting for 0.003% of the vaccinated population, and 19 died. This corresponds to a percentage of 0.0004%.

California has developed its own digital option to validate COVID-19 vaccination. It provides another way to prove to the venue or company that you have been vaccinated. Patrick Healy reports on NBC4 News on June 18, 2021 at 8 pm.

The county continues to provide incentives in the hope of encouraging more people to be vaccinated.

Until Thursday, those vaccinated at Los Angeles County, the City of Los Angeles, or a site operated by the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center will have the chance to win a ticket or VIP to watch the Pepea Gilard concert in November .. Package for 20 people at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The contest is open to anyone who wants to take the first dose, or who plans to take the second dose and brings another person who needs the first dose.

Six Flags, meanwhile, offers 50,000 free admission tickets to the Six Flags theme park in California. Tickets are available from selected immunization providers throughout the state. A complete list is available at. Covid19.ca.gov/Vax-For-The-Win..

The state on July 1st will host another draw to encourage vaccines, offering six California vacation packages, including trips to Anaheim, San Diego, Los Angeles, Rancho Mirage, and San Francisco.

Feller reiterated on Thursday that young black and Latino residents of Los Angeles County are lagging behind other populations in COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

She also said that in the county, the local number of COVID cases involving so-called “delta” variants of the virus is slowly but steadily increasing. This variant is blamed for a prevailing infectious disease that affects India and several other parts of the world.

“I’m particularly concerned because this variant appears to be highly contagious, which means it’s more contagious than other highly contagious COVID variants,” Feller said.

“It is also believed that this variant can cause more serious infections than other COVID variants, and fully vaccinated people are very well protected from infection by delta variants. But people with only one vaccine aren’t well protected at all. “