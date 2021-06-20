Recommended Execution: Defeat Dementia with Exercise, Round 2-Salisbury Post

I’m not a serious runner, but I often get some comments every week from people reading this column anyway. The amount of these comments increased this week. I think this is mainly because each of us is getting older and occasionally thinking about cognitive decline. Of course, we always hope it doesn’t happen, but hope isn’t enough. In last week’s column, we talked about what we can do. We’ll dig deeper this week.

Dr. Jonathan Graffradford of the Mayo Clinic explained: The terms dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are often used interchangeably, but in reality they have very different meanings. Dementia is not a specific illness. This is a general term and is sometimes referred to as an umbrella that describes a variety of symptoms. These symptoms affect a person’s ability to perform daily activities independently. The common symptoms are:

Poor memory

Changes in thinking skills

Inadequate judgment and reasoning skills

Loss of concentration and attention

Changes in language and communication skills

Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia, but it is not the only one. There are many types and causes of dementia.

A little breathless exercise can benefit the brain for people over the age of 50. We all need to be careful, as there are 39 clinical trials that support this claim. Little research has been done on healthy older people, but some evidence shows that older people who start exercising in their later years can reduce their risk of dementia if they develop regular habits. there is. In a study of 716 people with an average age of 82 years, the bottom 10% of people with daily physical activity were more than twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease as the top 10%.

A literature review found 27 studies examining the effects of physical activity on brain function in people over the age of 60. Twenty-six studies suggest a clear link between physical activity level and cognitive ability, suggesting that exercise appears to be an effective way to reduce cognitive decline in later years.

Aerobic exercise has also been shown to affect the brains of healthy older people. In a moderately sized controlled trial, one year of aerobic exercise slightly increased the size of the hippocampus, the major brain region involved in memory. This is equivalent to reversing the age-related contractions of 1-2 years. A study of 638 Scottish people asking participants about their level of activity found that those who were physically active at age 70 had less brain contraction in three years than those who were not.

Alzheimer’s Association tells cConsider physical or mentally engaging physical activities such as walking with friends, taking dance classes, joining athletic groups, or playing golf. Incorporate fun activities to increase your chances of continuous engagement. For example, biking, gardening, or walking your dog can give good results. Get used to the activity slowly and steadily, as we generally say to people of all ages who are just getting started.

By developing healthy exercise habits today, you can enjoy the lifelong benefits of regular physical activity. But it’s never too late to get started — making healthy choices at any age will benefit your well-being. If you think you have a problem, be sure to talk to your doctor before starting a new exercise program.

I believe in a big exercise, but that’s not what you need here. Just move. My bet is that the mental and physical benefits experienced in the early stages of the effort stimulate more time and commitment. As I always suggest, early morning exercise to start the day provides an hour-long boost. But if that’s your preference, evening exercise will work.

Last week I mentioned that a new drug for Alzheimer’s disease, Biogen Aduhelm, is available with good early results. Still, the expected cost is about $ 56,000 per year.

If you haven’t exercised regularly yet, this is another reason to start.

