Over 700,000 jabs booked in a day vaccine program open to over 18 years old





Over 700,000 Covid-19 jabs were booked on the day the NHS vaccination program was opened to people aged 18 to 20.

British people made 721,469 reservations on Friday through the National Reservation Service. This is over 30,000 per hour, or over 8 per second.

The NHS England said this does not include bookings made through local GP-led vaccination services or people jabbed at the walk-in center. Everyone over the age of 18 is encouraged to arrange a jab if they don’t already have one. This is because health services have entered the final stages of protecting the country from viruses. Public Health England said there was a 79% increase in the week for the first identified Delta variant in India, which was caused by the younger age group. Thousands of jabs were administered on Saturday after the London stadium and soccer field were transformed into mass vaccination centers. Huge jab clinics have been set up at the Olympic Stadium, Stamford Bridge, Tottenham Hotspur FC, Charlton Athletic FC, Selhurst Park and Crystal Palace Athletic Center. Universities such as York and Canterbury also had pop-up clinics. The COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your friends and family from the virus. Currently, all adults are eligible for the vaccine. Book yours today. ➡️ https://t.co/1e3nCAUFcB pic.twitter.com/6M740HYdjR — NHS England and NHS Improvements (@NHSEngland) June 19, 2021 After the NHS vaccination program was opened to people in their early twenties, the surge in bookings occurred at the end of the week, when about 1.8 million bookings were already made in just three days. Approximately 692,299 reservations were made on Tuesday when 23 and 24 years old qualified for jabs, and an additional 635,478 were booked on Wednesday when the program was extended to 21 and 22 years old. There were an additional 456,366 bookings on Thursday. In other words, there were more than 2.5 million reservations in just four days since the reservation started on Tuesday. Sir Simon Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of the NHS, said: “That’s why the Covid vaccination is open to all adults across the country, and the good news is that well over 3 million people in their 20s are already vaccinated with the first jab. “That is, if you’re over 18 and don’t have one yet, now is the time. This is the easiest way to protect yourself, keep your friends and family safe, and regain all your summer freedom. People are lining up outside the NHS Vaccination Clinic at West Ham’s London Stadium in Stratford, eastern London (Dominic Lipinski / PA) “We are heading to the finish line now, so encourage your friends and loved ones to do the same. “The more people we get vaccinated, the safer we all are and the faster we can return to freedom.” Health Minister Matt Hancock said: “If you haven’t booked yet, don’t hesitate to get a jab and secure this protection for yourself and your loved ones.” Of the 73,766,593 jabs given in the UK so far, 42,679,268 were the first doses, an increase of 218,636 from the previous day, according to government data up to June 18. Approximately 31,087,325 was the second dose, an increase of 188,858.







