The longest-known Covid inpatient in the UK died after a 14-month battle.
Originally from Leeds, Jason Kerk spent almost a year and a half in the hospital fighting an infectious disease.
The 49-year-old woman was hospitalized in March 2020 and stayed at St. James Infirmary Hospital until Friday. I was transferred to Hospice on June 18th and spent the last hour surrounded by loved ones.
James has been in the intensive care unit for over a year, Leeds Live reports.
Sukerk, the wife of his bereaved family for 20 years, told Leeds’ local news station Calendar News that the decision to withdraw Jason from all treatments was made after his long battle was “overkill”. ..
The 63-year-old husband, who had a broken heart, paid tribute to his beloved husband, saying, “It was very peaceful. It was definitely important for him to do it on his own terms.
“But he absolutely disappoints so many people. People may not think he is brave, but my god, he was brave. I really think he is I think so.
“And I think this is the bravest thing you can ever do. In fact,’I don’t want to live like this anymore.'”
Jason was at high risk for type 2 diabetes and asthma.
His lungs, as well as his kidneys, were severely affected by the coronavirus as he fought for his life several times.
Prior to his death, Jason had to be fed directly through his veins due to the severity of the stomach problems he developed.
However, when Jason managed it for 15 consecutive days without a ventilator at the beginning of March this year, hope was glimpsed.
Jason had his kidney filter removed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, allowing him to enjoy a weekly outdoor visit with his family on the hospital grounds.
Meanwhile, Jason said he wanted to return to Leeds’ home, “I want to sit on the couch and take out fish and chips with Sue while watching TV.”
But he added: “Mainly, I lost hope on some occasions because the destination I’m still working on still seems to be far away.”
Miraculously, Jason continued to recover at first glance, drinking tea, eating cakes, and returning to one of his passions, computer coding.
But sadly, he got worse in early May, had to spend several days inside and outside the ventilator, and later developed two viral infections.
His wife said he “has never really recovered” from them.
Jason remained dependent on ventilators again three weeks ago, at which point Sue said her husband had given up.
She said: “He just wanted to get it all done. The antibiotics worked, but his spirit was gone.”
“I think Jason really disappeared from February 2020. It’s Jason we knew, but Jason, who everyone loved, was still there.
“I think I’m preparing myself from the beginning. I didn’t believe he could do it.
“In the last few weeks before he relapsed, I was just starting to go.” Maybe I can expect now. “And then I was kicked. “
..
