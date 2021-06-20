Over 700,000 jabs booked under the Day Vaccine Program were opened to ages 18 and up. ITV News

Helen Keenan reports a significant increase in coronavirus vaccine reservations

Over 700,000 Coronavirus British vaccine was booked on the day NHS The vaccination program invited people aged 18 to 20 years.

In the UK, approximately 721,469 reservations were made over 30,000 per hour or over 8 per second through Friday’s national booking service.

The NHS England said this does not include bookings made through local GP-led vaccination services or people jabbed at the walk-in center.

Everyone over the age of 18 is encouraged to arrange a jab if they don’t already have one. This is because health services have entered the final stages of protecting the country from viruses.

The UK Public Health Service described a case of delta variant in the UK. Currently accounts for 99% of all coronavirus cases in the UKIs promoted by the younger age group.Thousands of jabs were later administered on Saturday London’s stadium and soccer field have been transformed into mass vaccination centers.

Huge jab clinics have been set up at the Olympic Stadium, Stamford Bridge, Tottenham Hotspur FC, Charlton Athletic FC, Selhurst Park and Crystal Palace Athletic Center.

Universities such as York and Canterbury also had pop-up clinics.

“I’ve been waiting for a long time” to get a jab

A 21-year-old woman vaccinated at Stamford Bridge Stadium in Chelsea said she was “really happy” to finally get a jab after “waiting for a long time.”

She told ITV News: “I feel better about going home with my parents. Both parents are double vaccinated. But yeah, I’m really happy.

She said many people of her age felt infected with the delta variant of the virus, but she wasn’t too worried because she knew that the most vulnerable people were already vaccinated. It was.

After the NHS vaccination program was opened to people in their early twenties, the surge in bookings occurred at the end of the week, when about 1.8 million bookings were already made in just three days.

Approximately 692,299 reservations were made on Tuesday when 23 and 24 years old qualified for jabs, and an additional 635,478 were booked on Wednesday when the program was extended to 21 and 22 years old.

There were an additional 456,366 bookings on Thursday. In other words, there were more than 2.5 million reservations in just four days since the reservation started on Tuesday.

NHS CEO says more than 3 million people in their twenties have ever had a covid jab. credit: PA

Sir Simon Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of the NHS, said:

“That’s why the Covid vaccination is open to all adults across the country, and the good news is that well over 3 million people in their 20s are already vaccinated with the first jab.

“That is, if you’re over 18 and don’t have one yet, now is the time. This is the easiest way to protect yourself, keep your friends and family safe, and regain all your summer freedom.

People are lining up outside the NHS Vaccination Clinic at West Ham’s London Stadium in Stratford, eastern London credit: Domini Kripinsky / PA

“We are heading to the finish line now, so encourage your friends and loved ones to do the same.

“The more people we get vaccinated, the safer we all are and the faster we can return to freedom.”

Minister of Health Matt Hancock “It’s unbelievable to see young people enthusiastic about vaccination across the country, which is a testament to the team’s excellent work of keeping as many people safe from Covid-19 as possible.

“If you haven’t booked yet, don’t hesitate to get a jab and secure this protection for yourself and your loved ones.”

Of the 73,766,593 jabs given in the UK so far, 42,679,268 were the first doses, an increase of 218,636 from the previous day, according to government data up to June 18.

Approximately 31,087,325 was the second dose, an increase of 188,858.