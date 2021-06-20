TUC says Longcovid should be treated as a disability | Longcovid





Longcovid should be classified as a disability, as TUC urged that thousands of employees suffering from debilitating health problems need legal protection from discrimination in the workplace. In the next survey commissioned by the union, Long covid Symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, and shortness of breath usually experience some form of discrimination or disadvantage. In an online survey of 3,500 people, long Covid patients often face distrust and suspicion, managers question the effects of this condition in 19% of cases, and 13% of respondents have long employees. I suspect I had a Covid. One in six workers in need of leave to recover risky sanctions is subject to the HR process. Nearly one in ten was threatened with a negative impact if they needed to leave work, while one in 20 employees with long Covid was forced to quit their job. Francis O’Grady said many workers who have survived the pandemic are now living with the long Covid. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA Key workers are most likely to develop ongoing health problems after catching the virus, with 79% on essential and front-line jobs that would have faced higher levels of exposure to the coronavirus. I was engaged. The survey also found that 29% of people had symptoms for more than 12 months. This is widely regarded as a failure threshold. Northwest social worker Bill Jackson caught Covid during the first wave of last year. Jackson, 43, was absent from work for 10 weeks instead of his real name, but had to return before he could get well. His employer planned to halve him because he ran out of vacation and sick leave qualifications. “I couldn’t afford to leave,” he said. “The local government didn’t have a policy to help people in my position. The staff with long Covids were completely lacking in understanding.” Jackson ran 20 kilometers and went to the gym five times a week, but continued to work despite worsening health problems such as fatigue and recurrent infections. He had five courses of steroids and antibiotics-and still had to go to bed at 7pm every night. “”[Long Covid] Destroyed me, “he said. “I can’t really interact with my baby as much as I used to. [with my other children].. It broke my heart. “ Frances O’Grady, TUC General Secretary, said many of the workers who have survived the pandemic are now living with the debilitating symptoms of the pandemic. “It’s time to properly recognize this situation and give workers who have lived in Covid for a long time the support they need to get the job done,” she said. She said long Covid must be recognized as a disability. This means that workers are protected by equality law and are entitled to reasonable adjustments in the workplace, such as flexible work, longer breaks and specialized software and equipment. She also added that it should be designated as an occupational disease. “It will allow workers infected with Covid-19 at work and living with the consequences to claim compensation they should pay,” she said. Latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics Performance In the UK, 376,000 people have reported long-term Covid symptoms, starting with 70,000 in early March, for at least a year after the initial infection. ONS has found that it is most common in groups aged 35-69, women, health and social welfare workers, and people with different restricted status. A government spokesperson said employers should consider whether staff with long-term Covid symptoms should receive reasonable adjustments.

