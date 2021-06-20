be careful! Covid-19 may have neurological consequences





New data confirm a year-old suspicion that Covid-19 infection causes neuropathy. This view first appeared last summer during the first wave of a pandemic. It is now mostly confirmed, according to a preprinted (not yet peer-reviewed) treatise by four scientists at Imperial College London. The first inking of neurological symptoms of infection occurred in March 2020, when a 56-year-old patient in Beijing was diagnosed with viral encephalitis, and the SARS-CoV-2 virus could invade the central nervous system. It suggests that there is. Later, the virus was also observed in the endothelial cells that line the inner surface of the blood vessels. (The patient died.) Preprints created by Jiabin Tang, Shivani Patel, Steve Gentleman, and Paul M Matthew outline the “potential routes” for the virus to enter the nervous system. A special organ, the brain, is protected by the rest of the body by the “blood-brain barrier” or BBB (semipermeable lining of endothelial cells). When SARS-CoV-2 enters the bloodstream, monocytes, a type of white blood cell, are activated as part of the body’s defenses. A complex mechanism is triggered to allow monocytes to pass through the BBB. “This facilitates the passage of infected and activated monocytes into the central nervous system, allowing the SARS-CoV-2 virus to pass through the loose BBB,” the paper states. “As the number of cases increases, a variety of neurological symptoms are becoming apparent,” he said. The authors speculate that persistent systemic immune activation from infection can cause “secondary autoimmune activation in the central nervous system.” The authors state that patients with chronic neurological disorders are at increased risk and may have expressed concern about the pandemic of neurodegenerative disorders. Email response to query from quantum“New data confirm a wide range of neurological symptoms of Covid-19 and long-term Covid syndrome after acute infection in some people,” said Matthew. “These causes are not yet well understood,” he added. “Further research into the brain from people with Covid-19 is underway and we are waiting for their results.” .. This paper shows similarities between previous SARS and MERS pandemics and current pandemics, and even in previous outbreaks, viral infections can contribute to brain disorders such as encephalopathy, dementia, neuropathy, and psychosis. I am observing what has been reported. “Due to the nature of chronic illness, symptoms can appear years after a patient recovers from a viral infection, making it easier to miss the relationship,” he says. People with diabetes appear to be predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, the rate of CNS disorders is “consistent with the state of respiratory problems.” On the positive side, this paper states that the commonly used drug memantine for Alzheimer’s disease “seems to have antiviral potential against SARS-CoV-2, between Covid-19 and AD. It shows the relationship between the underlying mechanisms of the virus. ” You also need to know if the neurological symptoms are due to a virus or a secondary immune response, “because the treatment scenarios can be completely different.” This paper draws attention to the relationship between Covid-19 and neurodegenerative diseases for two main reasons. First, SARS-CoV-2 infection causes neuroinflammation, which can accelerate the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. Second, because neurodegenerative patients cannot take care of themselves, the quarantine itself can adversely affect cognition and function, contributing to vulnerability to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Psychiatric complications “Physicians should be aware of the neurological and psychiatric complications of Covid-19 in the acute and chronic phases,” Matthew said in an email. However, he adds, “We are not aware of any particular treatment for neurocovid.” Dr. Sridhar Nagaiyan, who is treating Covid-19 patients at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, agrees with this article. “Yes, I had encephalitis, neuropathy, stroke, etc. (Covid-19 patients),” he said. quantum..

