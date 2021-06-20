Why India is dealing with the deadly “black mold” epidemic

Ahmedabad, India — In a stuffy, crammed ward at a municipal hospital, an otolaryngologist rushes from bed to bed, flashlighting one patient’s mouth and examining another patient’s X-ray. It was.

Specialist Dr. Bela Prajapati oversees the treatment of about 400 patients with zygomycosis, a rare and often deadly mycosis that has exploded throughout India under the influence of a coronavirus pandemic. In preparation for the devastating second wave of Covid-19 this spring, many Indian hospitals have taken desperate steps to save lives. This may have opened the door to yet another deadly illness.

“The pandemic caused the epidemic,” said Dr. Prajapati.

In three weeks, the number of cases of the disease, known as the “black fungus” because it is found in dead tissue, has increased from negligible levels to over 30,000. The state has recorded more than 2,100 deaths. According to news reports.. The Federal Ministry of Health in New Delhi is tracking cases nationwide to assign rare and expensive antifungal drugs, but has not announced the number of deaths.

The coronavirus pandemic draws a clear line between rich and poor countries, and the epidemic of zygomycosis in India stands as the latest sign. During the second wave that hit India in April Creepy, lack of funds Due to the proliferation of infectious diseases and deaths, the medical system was short of beds, oxygen and other necessities.