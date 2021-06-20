Health
Why India is dealing with the deadly “black mold” epidemic
Ahmedabad, India — In a stuffy, crammed ward at a municipal hospital, an otolaryngologist rushes from bed to bed, flashlighting one patient’s mouth and examining another patient’s X-ray. It was.
Specialist Dr. Bela Prajapati oversees the treatment of about 400 patients with zygomycosis, a rare and often deadly mycosis that has exploded throughout India under the influence of a coronavirus pandemic. In preparation for the devastating second wave of Covid-19 this spring, many Indian hospitals have taken desperate steps to save lives. This may have opened the door to yet another deadly illness.
“The pandemic caused the epidemic,” said Dr. Prajapati.
In three weeks, the number of cases of the disease, known as the “black fungus” because it is found in dead tissue, has increased from negligible levels to over 30,000. The state has recorded more than 2,100 deaths. According to news reports.. The Federal Ministry of Health in New Delhi is tracking cases nationwide to assign rare and expensive antifungal drugs, but has not announced the number of deaths.
The coronavirus pandemic draws a clear line between rich and poor countries, and the epidemic of zygomycosis in India stands as the latest sign. During the second wave that hit India in April Creepy, lack of funds Due to the proliferation of infectious diseases and deaths, the medical system was short of beds, oxygen and other necessities.
The Mucor disease epidemic adds urgency to the daunting task of protecting 1.4 billion people in India. Only a few have been vaccinated with the coronavirus and remain vulnerable to the third wave and possible consequences.
Epidemiologist Dr. Dileep Mavalankar said: “But unless you know why it’s happening, it may come back in the third wave.”
Many Indian doctors believe they know why. Bone and tissue-eating fungi can attack the digestive tract, lungs, skin, and sinuses and often spread to the orbit and brain if left untreated. Treatment of this disease involves complex, often disfiguring surgery and rare and expensive medications that contribute to mortality rates of over 50%.
Mucor disease is not passed down from person to person. It sometimes arises from common spores that accumulate in homes and hospitals. Doctors believe that the crowded hospitals in India and their disastrous lack of medical oxygen have opened the fungus.
Doctors in many places injected steroids into patients because they did not have enough oxygen to go around. This is the standard treatment for doctors fighting Covid around the world. They can reduce lung inflammation and help Covid patients breathe more easily.
Many doctors have prescribed steroids in amounts and durations that far exceed the recommendations of the World Health Organization, microbiologists and Research Investigate the cause of the outbreak of Mucor disease in India. These steroids may lower the patient’s immune system and make Covid-19 patients more sensitive to fungal spores.
Steroids can also dangerously raise blood sugar levels, making diabetics more susceptible to mucor disease. It also increases the likelihood of blood clots and can lead to malnourished tissue, which “fungi attack,” Dr. Prajapati said.
Desperate doctors may not have had the opportunity to ask patients if they have diabetes or other symptoms before resorting to steroids.
“Doctors had little time to manage patients,” said Dr. Chakrabarti. “They were all looking for a way to care for the airways.”
According to the Ministry of Health, about 4 out of 5 patients with Mucor disease are infected with Covid-19. More than half have diabetes.
Alok Kumar Chaudry, a 30-year-old engineer who put surgical tape on his left eye and connected it to an IV drip at a municipal hospital, was one of the first Covid-infected people with Mucor’s disease.
He was studying for the Indian Civil Service Examination in April in New Delhi when the second wave struck. After a positive coronavirus test and lack of hospital beds, medicine and oxygen, he took the train to his brother’s house in the countryside of Gujarat. There, his oxygen levels plummeted to a potentially deadly 54 percent.
After taking oxygen support and steroids for two weeks at a local hospital, he recovered from Covid-19 but developed an acute headache on the left side of his brain. Doctors thought that steroids could have caused it and that it would be gone.
“Suddenly, my left eye’s eyesight went blank,” said Shodley.
MRI showed Mucor’s disease. The doctor said he would need to get rid of his eyes.
He went to Ahmedabad Municipal Hospital for a second opinion. Five experts oversaw surgery to scrape dead tissue from the sinus canal. To get rid of the remaining infection, he took a 15-day course of the antifungal drug amphotericin B.
Dr. Chakrabalti said he could still die because if Shodley kept an eye on him, the surgeon couldn’t get rid of the thin layer of infection behind his eyes, and he couldn’t get rid of the eyes themselves. I said there is.
“I have lost sight in my left eye and my research is suffering,” Chaudry said. “I definitely want to know why Mucor was formed. If it’s the wrong treatment, someone is responsible. If it’s the wrath of God, what can I do?”
Understanding India’s Covid Crisis
A study co-authored by Dr. Chakrabalti, Published this month According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heavy steroid use, correlation with diabetes, and unsanitary conditions in some hospitals played a role.
Even before the pandemic, India recorded about 50 cases of zygomycosis annually, while the United States and Western Europe recorded an average of one case every two years. Environmental conditions contribute as well as the incidence of diabetes. More than twice as many people in India as in the United States have the disease.
Usually in India, Mucor’s disease afflicts people with diabetes who are unaware of their condition or who are not taking insulin properly. However, in the current outbreak, many patients had no history of diabetes. The common denominator was a Covid-19 infection treated with steroids, clinicians and researchers say.
The government of Ahmedabad in Gujarat declared an epidemic of zygomycosis in May. Other states continue. Whether a patient lives or dies often depends on how quickly he or she begins a two-week course of amphotericin B after undergoing wound resection surgery to remove the fungus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Gujarat, I explained about fungal diseases As a new “challenge,” he said, “it is important to create a system to tackle it.”
India produces a small amount of amphotericin B, which is available free of charge in some public hospitals. However, due to limited supply, India imports from the United States and costs about $ 300 per vial. Each patient needs 60 to 100 vials. Gilead Sciences, an American manufacturer, has donated about 200,000 vials.
Doctors use cheap drugs that are effective but highly toxic and have a risk of damaging the kidneys.
“It’s a very painful choice,” said Dr. Atul Patel, an infectious disease specialist at Ahmedabad’s private Sterling Hospital, who has treated dozens of patients with zygomycosis at the time of the outbreak.
Another author of the study, Dr. Patel, said that steroids, which are commonly prescribed for routine illnesses such as diarrhea and fever in India, are prescribed to Covid-19 patients with mild infections who do not need them. Said that.
That was the case with one of Dr. Patel’s patients, Ambaven Heilabai Patel, 60, the head of a rural farmhouse in Gujarat. He pays about $ 700 a day for antifungal treatments and other services in Sterling.
It’s expensive, but Patel was looking at Dr. Patel on previous health problems related to diabetes — it doesn’t matter. After a series of Covid-19 infections and subsequent zygomycosis, she didn’t want to miss a chance.
Patel, who arrived at the hospital on May 17 with a severe headache and numbness in the face, said he felt better in early June from a private room at Sterling Hospital for the first time in more than a month.
About Dr. Patel, she said, “He’s like my god.”
