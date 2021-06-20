Wrong calories in food packet-it’s time to change it

Along

Michelle Durbano

Calories calorie, So they say. It doesn’t matter if you come from steak, carrots or donuts. Except for that. And do those calories depend on food packets? Well, they aren’t often trusted either.

Food calories are defined as the amount of energy required to raise the temperature of a liter of water by 1 ° C at sea level. Somewhat confusing, this is 1000 times the calories of heat, so it is technically called a calorie with a large “c” to distinguish it. In other words, calories are kilocalories, or kcal for short.

Much of what we know about food calories comes from the work Wilbur Atwater of Wesleyan University in Connecticut spent trying to understand his career in the late 1880s. Percentage of various foods that humans can digest.. To measure the calories of food, Atwater started an experiment using a “bomb calorimeter”. This is a high pressure airtight container filled with pure oxygen for crispy food. The heat released during this time is used to calculate the caloric content of the food. This is also known as heat of combustion.

But humans are not bomb calorimeters. Aside from the acidic cauldron of the stomach, digestion takes time, but it is actually a series of relatively benign chemical reactions. Therefore, only a part of can be extracted. Calories of any food..

In Atwater’s experiment, he fed a variety of foods to human volunteers and measured the heat of combustion of the resulting feces (the next time you want to complain about your work, reflect this. ). By calculating the difference in heat of combustion between food and feces, he estimated the calories absorbed by the volunteers.

After burning a large amount of dung in 1900, Atwater presented his calculations to the world. It absorbs 9 kcal per gram of fat, 4 kcal per gram of carbohydrate, and 4 kcal per gram. protein.. More than 120 years later, these “atwater factors” are still the basis of all food packaging calorie counting methods.

But they are wrong. By the 1970s, it was clear that they had not been added together. Atwater took into account indigestible dietary fiber (hello sweet corn) and nitrogen extracted from protein and excreted as urea in the urine, but not the heat released during that time. did. metabolism.. This is known as dietary heat generation and is a significant energy cost to convert proteins, fats and carbohydrates into the amino acids, fatty acids and glucose our bodies need.

The calories in protein are 70%. That is, for every 100 kcal of protein that enters the bloodstream, only 70 kcal can be used, and the remaining 30 kcal is released as heat from the heat generated by the diet.

By comparison, fat has 98% calories, making it such an efficient long-term fuel store. When it comes to carbohydrates, it depends on whether we’re talking about complex (90 percent availability) or sophisticated (95 percent) varieties. This is, in part, why protein calories make you feel fuller than fat and carbohydrate calories.

In 2001, consultant Geoffrey Livesey coined the term “net metabolizable energy” to explain the concept of calorie availability and proposed to replace the Atwater coefficient on food labels. However, it was ignored by the food industry and did not gain traction.

In a world where many of the burdens of non-communicable diseases are related to diet, we need to better understand the quality of food, which starts with the label on the packet. So 20 years later, this is what I’m trying to pick up the baton from Livesey and push calorie availability into the conversation. Whether the calories come from steaks, carrots or donuts is certainly important. You need the right information to make the decision.