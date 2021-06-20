Health
Wrong calories in food packet-it’s time to change it
Along
Calories calorie, So they say. It doesn’t matter if you come from steak, carrots or donuts. Except for that. And do those calories depend on food packets? Well, they aren’t often trusted either.
Food calories are defined as the amount of energy required to raise the temperature of a liter of water by 1 ° C at sea level. Somewhat confusing, this is 1000 times the calories of heat, so it is technically called a calorie with a large “c” to distinguish it. In other words, calories are kilocalories, or kcal for short.
Much of what we know about food calories comes from the work Wilbur Atwater of Wesleyan University in Connecticut spent trying to understand his career in the late 1880s. Percentage of various foods that humans can digest.. To measure the calories of food, Atwater started an experiment using a “bomb calorimeter”. This is a high pressure airtight container filled with pure oxygen for crispy food. The heat released during this time is used to calculate the caloric content of the food. This is also known as heat of combustion.
But humans are not bomb calorimeters. Aside from the acidic cauldron of the stomach, digestion takes time, but it is actually a series of relatively benign chemical reactions. Therefore, only a part of can be extracted. Calories of any food..
In Atwater’s experiment, he fed a variety of foods to human volunteers and measured the heat of combustion of the resulting feces (the next time you want to complain about your work, reflect this. ). By calculating the difference in heat of combustion between food and feces, he estimated the calories absorbed by the volunteers.
After burning a large amount of dung in 1900, Atwater presented his calculations to the world. It absorbs 9 kcal per gram of fat, 4 kcal per gram of carbohydrate, and 4 kcal per gram. protein.. More than 120 years later, these “atwater factors” are still the basis of all food packaging calorie counting methods.
But they are wrong. By the 1970s, it was clear that they had not been added together. Atwater took into account indigestible dietary fiber (hello sweet corn) and nitrogen extracted from protein and excreted as urea in the urine, but not the heat released during that time. did. metabolism.. This is known as dietary heat generation and is a significant energy cost to convert proteins, fats and carbohydrates into the amino acids, fatty acids and glucose our bodies need.
The calories in protein are 70%. That is, for every 100 kcal of protein that enters the bloodstream, only 70 kcal can be used, and the remaining 30 kcal is released as heat from the heat generated by the diet.
By comparison, fat has 98% calories, making it such an efficient long-term fuel store. When it comes to carbohydrates, it depends on whether we’re talking about complex (90 percent availability) or sophisticated (95 percent) varieties. This is, in part, why protein calories make you feel fuller than fat and carbohydrate calories.
In 2001, consultant Geoffrey Livesey coined the term “net metabolizable energy” to explain the concept of calorie availability and proposed to replace the Atwater coefficient on food labels. However, it was ignored by the food industry and did not gain traction.
In a world where many of the burdens of non-communicable diseases are related to diet, we need to better understand the quality of food, which starts with the label on the packet. So 20 years later, this is what I’m trying to pick up the baton from Livesey and push calorie availability into the conversation. Whether the calories come from steaks, carrots or donuts is certainly important. You need the right information to make the decision.
Details of these topics:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]