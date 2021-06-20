How much caffeine is there?





Do you start the day with a glass of Joe? My kids now ask me if they remember my coffee as we load it into the car to drive to school. They know how important this cup of good is, and how it can put me in a frenzy when I don’t have it. But is this daily caffeine intake good for us, or should we stop habits? Caffeine is a stimulant found naturally in some plants, including the plants used to make coffee, tea and chocolate. Most people can safely enjoy caffeine in the morning, but there is a point that it can be too good. Too much caffeine can cause symptoms such as restlessness, anxiety, fast or irregular heartbeats, muscle cramps, nausea, abdominal pain, and heartburn. If you don’t get a fix, you may become dependent on caffeine and experience withdrawal. Headaches, malaise or hypersensitivity can occur. Then how much is it? The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has set a threshold of 400 milligrams of caffeine per day for most healthy adults. More dangerous adverse effects can occur. 400 milligrams is equivalent to about 4-5 cups of 8 ounces of coffee. Coffee is not the only drink that contains caffeine. Energy drinks range from 40 to 250 milligrams per ounce of 8 liquids, tea ranges from 30 to 50 milligrams per 8 ounce cup, and caffeinated soda ranges from 30 to 40 milligrams per 8 ounce cup. The best way to find out if you’re getting too much is to track down the above symptoms. If you have any of these symptoms, they are too many and need to be reduced. In addition, people with certain medical conditions may be more sensitive to the effects of caffeine. If you have heart disease, uncontrolled high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or are pregnant, you should reduce your caffeine intake, regardless of your symptoms. I mentioned the disadvantages, but caffeine also has its advantages. Everywhere in 20-200 milligrams, you can feel careful, focused and energetic. Caffeine is associated with a positive effect on memory, especially coffee is associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and Parkinson’s disease. Caffeine usually does not need to cut cold turkeys, but if you think you are taking too much, start shrinking gradually.

