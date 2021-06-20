



Worldwide, an estimated 10 million people develop tuberculosis (TB) each year, and the disease remains the leading cause of death from a single infectious pathogen. Standard short-term anti-TB treatment requires at least a 6-month antibiotic regimen, and drug-resistant TB is an increasingly public health threat. Even after the traces of tuberculosis have disappeared, patients often suffer from serious sequelae such as scarring of the lungs. The mortality rate of tuberculosis survivors is about 3-4 times that of the local population.

In pulmonary tuberculosis, the most common form of active tuberculosis, M. tuberculosis causes the formation of sites of high bacterial load known as tooth decay. These cavities have insufficient penetration of tuberculosis drugs. When tuberculosis treatment is complete, tissue in the lungs can be damaged, causing additional lung problems such as dyspnea, lung stiffness, and permanent respiratory dysfunction such as bronchiectasis. Researchers at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine’s Infectious Disease Translational Research Program have used the common antibiotic doxycycline in combination with tuberculosis treatment to reduce lung cavity size and restore lungs. I found that the marker of was accelerating. A phase II, double-blind study conducted at a national university hospital and the Tuberculosis Control Unit found that treatment was safe and had side effects similar to those taking placebopills. The study shows the potential to provide new standard therapies that may prevent long-term complications, and the research team has funded a full-power, large-scale Phase 3 trial to validate these findings. I am seeking. “Patients with pulmonary tuberculosis tend to suffer from lung damage after tuberculosis, which is associated with reduced mortality and quality of life. Doxycycline is a cheap and widely available antibiotic that reduces lung damage. , May improve the quality of life of these patients, “said Catherine On, a principal investigator of the study and a member of the NUS Medical Infectious Diseases Translation Research Program (TRP). The survey results are Clinical Research Journal.. Professor Paul Tambyah, also involved in the study and deputy director of the Infectious Diseases TRP, commented: Lung damage due to the original tuberculosis infection. If this popular drug, doxycycline, helps prevent complications of “long tuberculosis” (using the term that is currently prevalent), it really helps many patients in Singapore and around the world. “ Infectious Diseases TRP aims to provide a comprehensive, patient-centric approach to infectious diseases related to Singapore and the region. The program focuses on programmatic research areas such as pathogen evolution and transmission, host-microbial interactions, and the development of vaccines and therapies.

Story source: material Provided by National University of Singapore, Yonglulin School of Medicine.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

