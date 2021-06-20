Children of Obese Mothers at High Risk of Fatty Liver Disease – Research | Medical Research

Obese mothers’ children are at increased risk of developing fatty liver disease in their twenties, according to researchers who say policymakers need to do more to tackle the promotion of poor quality foods and drinks. … apparently …

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) Due to obesity.. As it progresses, it can cause serious health problems such as cirrhosis and liver cancer, but high levels of fat in the liver also increase the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

NAFLD Major cause Liver disease in Western countries The most common cause of death For people between the ages of 35 and 49 in the UK.

According to the NHSIn the UK, up to one-third of people are in the early stages of NAFLD, which means they have a small amount of fat in their liver. Once the condition is restored, the deterioration can be prevented and the damage can be undone.

Age is a risk factor for NAFLD, but researchers have previously warned Youth state epidemic Half of them have a severe condition after discovering that about 20% of the 24-year-olds in the United Kingdom have fat deposits in the liver.

Currently, the same team states that intrauterine effects may contribute to an increased risk of developing NAFLD.

Researchers presenting the results at the 2021 International Liver Conference held by the European Liver Research Association conducted liver scans from 2,961 participants born in the United Kingdom and enrolled in a longitudinal study called children in the 90s. I looked it up. For the majority of participants, information on their parents’ body mass index (BMI) was also available.

After considering factors such as mother’s age, smoking during pregnancy, and social class, pre-pregnancy mother’s obesity is associated with a three-fold chance of developing NAFLD at age 24. I found.

The team also found an increased risk associated with obese fathers, but this link is smaller than the mother, and while the family environment or father’s health may play a role, certain effects in utero. Suggests that appears to be occurring.

“Our study says that mothers’ pre-pregnancy obesity causes early life effects. [offsprings’] Dr. Kushala Abeysekera of the University of Bristol said that the liver develops fatty liver, which makes it more susceptible to environmental effects such as a high-calorie diet and a Western diet, increasing the risk of developing more advanced liver disease. ” I will.

“We haven’t blamed the mother for this,” said Abeysekera. Instead, he said the study emphasized that in addition to the known genetic genetic risk factors for NAFLD, the effects of the obesity-induced environment could be passed on from generation to generation. The team states that the study is based on a study in Australia that found similar associations when examining 17-year-old offspring.

“There is no easy solution to this,” added Abeysekera. But he said there are actions that could be taken, such as reducing special offers for unhealthy foods to make it easier for people to make healthier choices.

Chris Burn, a professor of endocrinology and metabolism at the University of Southampton who was not involved in this study, said the results were in harmony with other studies, including mice, and these are the driving forces behind cells known as mitochondria. May be involved as it is inherited only from the mother.

However, he warned that further work was needed to completely rule out shared parental environmental factors that could be behind the obvious association.

Vanessa Hebditch of the British Liver Trust said there is a need for greater awareness of the risk factors for NAFLD.

“At this time, the majority of patients with this serious illness are not picked up until the late stages, which are too late for effective intervention because of severe liver damage,” she said. “Such studies that have the potential to clarify the cause and improve early detection in the future are important.”