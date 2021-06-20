Health
Unvaccinated people still at high risk of COVID-19
- Experts have expressed concern about the risks taken by unvaccinated people, despite the decline in cases of COVID-19 in the United States.
- Concerns are heightened by the more contagious and potentially more dangerous delta variants than other strains.
- Experts point out that as more people are vaccinated, the new coronavirus is not as circulating as it was in the early days of the pandemic.
Coronavirus keeps parts of the world at the forefront, others declare victory over COVID-19 and resume business.
Governor of California Gavin Newsom Declaration This week, the most populous state in the United States reopened, and he lifted most physical distance and mask obligations.
By doing so, Newsom Announcement The state has abandoned its color-coded phased resumption system and has donated $ 116 million. award For vaccinated Californians.
“California has reopened,” Newsom said at the entrance to Universal Studios in Los Angeles, surrounded by yellow pill-shaped minions and Optimus Prime.
California reopening looks like this 56 percent of its inhabitants It is considered fully vaccinated against the new coronavirus.
Nevertheless, California and the rest of the world have not fallen into some protection bubbles and remain vulnerable to pandemics.
Washington post Cases of COVID-19 were found to increase where vaccination rates remained low and decrease where more people were taking their shots.
Vaccines available have proven to be very effective in preventing people from developing severe cases of COVID-19, but virtually all new infections in the United States that result in hospitalization People who have not been vaccinated..
Experts are also keeping an eye on the spread of viral mutations, including: Delta variant, Has been shown to be more contagious and cause more serious symptoms. The variant was born in India. Wave of infection Siege the country last month.
Countries such as Canada, Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States Half of their population Even with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, the number in India remains less than 20%.
Dr. Tom Peace, The former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wrote: On his blog On June 17, the Delta variant is now spread to at least 62 countries, including the United States. A few weeks ago, Delta accounted for 2% of US cases, but now it is up to 6%, “especially in national regions and demographic groups, which will continue to grow rapidly as a percentage of all infections. “He wrote. The vaccination rate is low. “
“Fortunately, fully vaccinated people may be well protected from previously identified types, including delta types, especially for serious illnesses. “Frieden writes. “But those who are only partially vaccinated are only partially protected.”
Due to the epidemic of Delta and other variants, experts are concerned that unvaccinated people could infect more powerful and dangerous versions of the virus within the next few months.
This is of particular concern because the current COVID-19 vaccine, which has been urgently licensed by the Food and Drug Administration, can only be given to people over the age of 12.
So how likely is a serious case of COVID-19 to occur within the next 3 months if not vaccinated?
Dr. David CutlerA family doctor at the Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California says he avoids the real question and isn’t even sure if the question is worth the answer.
“Furthermore, this question asks the much more important question of whether getting a COVID means getting a mild or asymptomatic COVID rather than a severe or fatal COVID. Ignore it, “Cutler told Healthline. “And this question does not explain many causes of individual variability and statistical uncertainty that can affect whether a particular individual is infected with COVID.”
Prior to the availability of the vaccine, U.S. people were about one-tenth more likely to develop a COVID-19 infection in a year, according to Cutler, but preventative measures will be eased. , These risks are subject to change.
“For most of the past year, there have been varying degrees of masking, social distance, and blockade restrictions,” he said. “Now society is open. It is theoretically increasing. [an unvaccinated person’s] Risk of infection. ”
Vaccine supply is outpacing demand in the United States, but certain factors continue to increase the likelihood that unvaccinated people will be infected with the new coronavirus and develop severe cases of COVID-19.
According to Cutler, this includes underprivileged groups and low-social people who experience COVID-19 more often than wealthy whites and Asians.
“This could be due to the work they have, their living conditions, or other social determinants of health,” he said.
Another reason may be medical inequality.
The· 7-day moving average In the United States, the proportion of new cases of COVID-19 is lower than at any other time in the past year, making it less likely to come into contact with people infected with the coronavirus.
“About half of the US population is immune to vaccination, so this eliminates many possibilities for getting an infection,” Cutler said. “Many people have some immunity from past COVID infections, so they are additional people who may have been infected in the past but are currently unlikely to be infected.”
Cutlers and other experts continue to encourage people to be vaccinated as the United States and other countries seek to reach levels of immunity to the new coronavirus. Inoculation protects not only the recipient but also those around him, “benefiting society as a whole and allowing everyone to return to normal life more quickly,” he said.
“People all over the world are eager to get the COVID vaccine,” Cutler said. “I don’t understand that if you don’t vaccinate, you’re wasting your time calculating your chances of getting COVID in the next three months, rather than figuring out how to vaccinate as soon as possible.”
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]