Unvaccinated people still at high risk of COVID-19

With the reopening of theme parks and other businesses, unvaccinated people are at increased risk of COVID-19 this summer, experts say. PATRICK T via Getty Images. FALLON / AFP Experts have expressed concern about the risks taken by unvaccinated people, despite the decline in cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

Concerns are heightened by the more contagious and potentially more dangerous delta variants than other strains.

Experts point out that as more people are vaccinated, the new coronavirus is not as circulating as it was in the early days of the pandemic. Coronavirus keeps parts of the world at the forefront, others declare victory over COVID-19 and resume business. Governor of California Gavin Newsom Declaration This week, the most populous state in the United States reopened, and he lifted most physical distance and mask obligations. By doing so, Newsom Announcement The state has abandoned its color-coded phased resumption system and has donated $ 116 million. award For vaccinated Californians. “California has reopened,” Newsom said at the entrance to Universal Studios in Los Angeles, surrounded by yellow pill-shaped minions and Optimus Prime. California reopening looks like this 56 percent of its inhabitants It is considered fully vaccinated against the new coronavirus.

Nevertheless, California and the rest of the world have not fallen into some protection bubbles and remain vulnerable to pandemics. Washington post Cases of COVID-19 were found to increase where vaccination rates remained low and decrease where more people were taking their shots. Vaccines available have proven to be very effective in preventing people from developing severe cases of COVID-19, but virtually all new infections in the United States that result in hospitalization People who have not been vaccinated.. Experts are also keeping an eye on the spread of viral mutations, including: Delta variant, Has been shown to be more contagious and cause more serious symptoms. The variant was born in India. Wave of infection Siege the country last month. Countries such as Canada, Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States Half of their population Even with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, the number in India remains less than 20%. Dr. Tom Peace, The former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wrote: On his blog On June 17, the Delta variant is now spread to at least 62 countries, including the United States. A few weeks ago, Delta accounted for 2% of US cases, but now it is up to 6%, “especially in national regions and demographic groups, which will continue to grow rapidly as a percentage of all infections. “He wrote. The vaccination rate is low. “ “Fortunately, fully vaccinated people may be well protected from previously identified types, including delta types, especially for serious illnesses. “Frieden writes. “But those who are only partially vaccinated are only partially protected.” Due to the epidemic of Delta and other variants, experts are concerned that unvaccinated people could infect more powerful and dangerous versions of the virus within the next few months. This is of particular concern because the current COVID-19 vaccine, which has been urgently licensed by the Food and Drug Administration, can only be given to people over the age of 12.