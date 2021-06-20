India has witnessed a 2.1-fold increase in black fungal cases since Covid’s first wave and found a CDC study-The New Indian Express





Express news service New Delhi: The increase in the number of cases of Mucor’s disease in India may have come into the limelight in the second Covid 19 wave, but this horrific disease has increased surprisingly since last year, a new study Confirmed. Between September and December 2020, cases of black fungi increased 2.1-fold in India, according to the Indian study published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the New Infectious Diseases Journal. Corresponding period of the previous year. The findings also showed that the mortality rate for such patients remained unchanged at about 47% at 12 weeks and 38% at 6 weeks. Mucor disease, a rare infectious disease commonly caused after exposure to mucor mold, which is common in soils, plants, fertilizers, and rotten fruits and vegetables over the past few months, has become a major public health concern in India. Has emerged as and has been reported to many people. During or after Covid infection. This highly mortal condition affects the sinuses, brain, eyes and lungs and can be life-threatening, especially in patients with severe immunodeficiency such as diabetics, cancer and HIV infection. Researchers at 16 major tertiary care centers in the country, including several private hospitals such as AIIMS in Delhi and Bhopal, PGI Chandigal, Gangalam Hospital in Delhi and Medanta in Gurgaon, 287 from September to December 2020. I found a case of Mucor’s disease. % Of were reported in Covid patients. “We noticed a 2.1-fold increase in zygomycosis during the study period compared to September-December 2019,” they wrote in the US CDC journal. A retrospective study found that uncontrolled diabetes is the most common underlying disorder among all patients with zygomycosis, whether or not it is associated with the coronavirus. Covid19 was also the only underlying disease in 32.6% of patients with zygomycosis who were suspected of having the disease due to a coronavirus infection. In addition, Covid19-related hypoxemia (hypoxia in the blood) and inappropriate use of glucocorticoids were independently associated with coronavirus-related zygomycosis. The case fatality rate for zygomycosis at 12 weeks was 45.7%, but the researchers say it was similar in CAM and non-CAM patients. They added that continuous antifungal treatment improved survival of zygomycosis, while age, nasal orbital-brain involvement, and hospitalization in the intensive care unit were associated with increased mortality. .. “The Covid-19 pandemic has led to an increase in mucorsis in India due to the use of partially inappropriate glucocorticoids,” their findings say. However, 13 of these cases were not treated with glucocorticoids or other immunomodulatory therapies, so the authors state: Meanwhile, the government, which is struggling to meet the massive demand for the state antifungal drug amphotericin B, has more than 27,000 cases of active mycosis in the country as of June 16, many of which are Gujarat. It states that it occurred in the states and Maharashtra. ..

