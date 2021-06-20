Experts warn that schoolgirls are at risk for hepatitis and HIV in the viral TikTok piercing trend





Schoolgirls are reported to be at risk for hepatitis and HIV with the new TikTok trend of piercing themselves and friends with a 99p device. Discount needle kits purchased from China’s online giant SHEIN without the need for an ID are shared among girls in front of and between schools, and medical and piercing professionals are very realistic about blood infections. Warning of risks. Face masks are used to cover DIY earrings during class. The viral trend began in the United States with a one-time-use disposable ear piercing tool delivered from the site in days.





(Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto)

Experts warn, but the risk of infected piercings can result in nerve damage and permanent scarring, The sun reports. Hundreds of videos on TikTok show a number of young girls. Many are jumping into the viral trend because they are not old enough to legalize the procedure. Small plastic guns are sent with alcohol pads, but there are no safety instructions from fast fashion giant SHIEN, who sells 30,000 products daily in the UK. The company adds 1,000 new products daily and ships to 220 countries. With annual sales of £ 11 billion, it has been a huge success, but has been criticized for stealing designs and offering low-quality products. One of the 41-year-old mothers from Norfolk was furious when she learned that her 14-year-old daughter had nose pierced her school friends. She had previously promised to take her to a pro when she was 16 years old, but after seeing the efforts of an amateur she took it out and informed the school. Lola Slider, chairman of the British Propiercers Association, states that SHEIN should be banned from selling its products. She said she was shocked that the product could be sold without age verification or regulation when the industry demanded such rigorous checks. Reviews and comments on pages advocating shared use stated that adding SHEIN should be liable for the damage caused by the inevitable hospitalization. Dr. Sarah Jarvis, GP and Clinical Director of Patientaccess.com, said: “If you share it with your friends, you are at risk of getting a blood infection such as hepatitis. You are more likely to get infected because it may not be sterile. “Risk Sepsis Because it is small, it is a theoretical risk. This is a theoretical risk, but the risk of local infection is much worse. If they share with others, I would certainly say that the greatest risk is HIV or hepatitis, which you know. “” She added that hepatitis C is curable, but hepatitis B is not curable and can cause long-term problems such as cirrhosis and liver failure. Both TikTok and SHEIN declined to comment.

