Declared outbreak of Ebola in Guinea – NationNews Barbados — nationnews.com





Brazzaville / Conakry – An outbreak of Ebola in Guinea in mid-February was declared Saturday. This is the first time the disease has resurfaced in the country since its deadly outbreak in West Africa, which ended in 2016. Guinean health officials declared the outbreak on February 14, 2021, after three cases were detected in Gouécké, a rural area in the southern part of Nzerékoré. In this region, beyond the neighboring Liberia, Sierra Leone, after the first outbreak of 2014-2016. A recent outbreak in Guinea, with 11 survivors and 12 deaths, reported 16 confirmed cases and 7 possible cases. Immediately after the infection was detected, national health authorities, with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners, leveraged the expertise gained in recent outbreaks in the fight against populations in both Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. And started a quick response. “We commend the affected communities, governments, Guinean people, health care workers, partners, and everyone who has made it possible to contain this outbreak of Ebola,” said WHO Executive Director Tedros Ada. Dr. Nomgebreyes said. “Based on lessons learned from the 2014–16 outbreak, Guinea controls outbreaks and borders through rapid and coordinated response efforts, community involvement, effective public health measures and fair use of vaccines. Our work in Guinea continues, including helping survivors access post-illness care. “ WHO helped ship about 24,000 Ebola vaccines and helped about 11,000 high-risk people, including more than 2,800 front-line workers. More than 100 WHO experts coordinated key aspects of the response, including infection prevention and control, disease monitoring, testing, vaccination, and treatment with new drugs. Community collaboration has also been strengthened, raising awareness of the virus and ensuring involvement and ownership in efforts to control the disease. “This outbreak of Ebola occurred in the same region as West Africa, killing 11,000 people, but thanks to new innovations and lessons, Guinea was able to contain the virus in four months,” said WHO Regional Director. Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said. Africa. “We are faster, better, and smarter in the fight against Ebola. But during the end of this outbreak, we pay attention to possible resurrections and Ebola expertise COVID- We must ensure that it extends to other health threats such as 19. “ WHO will continue to support Guinea in its efforts to stay vigilant, maintain surveillance and build the ability to respond quickly to potential virus recurrences. Ebola laboratories, treatment infrastructure, logistics capabilities, and infection control measures have been enhanced to improve response to illness and other emergencies. Although recent outbreaks of Ebola have been confined to Guinea, to prevent cross-border transmission, WHO has strengthened surveillance and screening within border crossings and high-risk communities, governments and their respective medical services. Adjustment between. Supporting survivors of Ebola is also important. Genomic sequencing revealed that the virus behind the just-finished outbreak in Guinea was similar to that identified in the 2014-2016 outbreak. More research is needed to fully understand how the two outbreaks are related, but Guinean health officials have a survivor surveillance program to provide long-term monitoring and aftercare support. Has resumed. WHO supports other UN agencies and partners such as the African Development Bank, the International Health Action Alliance, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Activities, and Gabi to support government efforts to curb outbreaks. Cooperated with. , Vaccine Alliance, International Organization for Migration, Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, Terre des Hommes, United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund, United Nations Children’s Fund, United States Agency for International Development, World Bank, World Food Program. (PR)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos