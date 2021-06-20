Superfoods that keep high blood pressure away





Hypertension is one of the most common lifestyle-related diseases in India and is often referred to as “silent killer” disease. When blood pressure reaches dangerously high levels, there are no symptoms and it is prone to cardiac arrest and stroke. With a fast-paced life and a tight work schedule, everyone is exposed to a considerable level of stress. The pandemic further increases the stress level of working from home and increases working hours. Hypertension is a condition in which the long-term force of blood against the arterial wall is abnormally high, causing several other illnesses over time, said Sharanya S Shastry, a nutritionist at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Bangalore. I am. Regular headaches, nosebleeds and shortness of breath are some symptoms of high blood pressure. These aren’t just specific to high blood pressure, they don’t occur until the blood pressure rises significantly, experts say. According to Shastry, including some foods in your daily diet can help manage high blood pressure because of their medicinal properties. Some superfoods for high blood pressure are: pomegranate This delicious fruit contains many beneficial antioxidants and bioactive polyphenols that are beneficial for high blood pressure. You can include a bowl of fresh fruit as a morning treat. Jam fruit High blood pressure can cause narrowing of blood vessels, and this fruit contains potassium, which is good for muscles. Jamun fruit is not only a mysterious fruit of high blood pressure, but also suitable for controlling elevated cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Beetroot It’s a reliable superfood for Olympic athletes because it contains natural nitrates that are converted to nitric oxide by the digestive system. Raw beetroot juice or beetroot cooked vegetarian food can significantly reduce high blood pressure levels after a few hours of ingestion. garlic Garlic has long been known to have medicinal properties because it produces a natural compound called allicin when crushed or chopped. It can lower blood pressure instantly and is an excellent option added to the daily food intake of hypertensive patients. Metty / fenugreek Both leaves and seeds are rich in fiber and calcium, which lowers LDL / TG ​​levels in the body and lowers blood pressure. Therefore, include meth seeds in the tucker or methipalata in the diet. Foods with a history that have proven to help maintain healthy blood pressure levels. The combination of these with moderate levels of daily physical activity can be very helpful in managing high blood pressure. While working from home, try creating a sleep routine that gives you enough time to restart and reset your body. While waiting for this pandemic to pass, health is paramount in order to boost immunity and combat the effects of the virus.

..





