Vaccine Watchdog “closely monitors” reports of post-Covid jab physiology problems





British Vaccine Watchdog Woman Experience menstrual irregularities after receiving menstrual irregularities COVID vaccination, Has been reported. Data obtained by The Sunday Times Showed that approximately 4,000 reports were made to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on issues related to jabs until May 17. This figure consists of 2,734 reports related to the AstraZeneca vaccine, 1,158 reports related to the Pfizer vaccine, and 66 reports related to the Modana vaccine. It happens after women around the world use social media to ask if an early, heavy, or painful period could be a side effect that isn’t on the jab list. Dr. Kate Clancy, an associate professor of anthropology at the University of Illinois, asked if women noticed a change in the post-vaccination period earlier this year and received hundreds of answers. Recommendation She talked about her experience after taking Moderna jab for the first time, saying her period was a little faster and her bleeding was worse. Many of the women who responded to Dr. Clancy’s Twitter post complained of earlier menstruation, very heavy cycles, and painful cramps after getting the jab. Last month, Dr. Victoria Male, a reproductive immunologist at Imperial College London, said Told the BBC Some postmenopausal women and women taking hormones to stop their period also report bleeding. According to the newspaper, this issue may not have been considered a side effect of the vaccine and, as a result, could affect many women who did not report it. Most of the reports came from women between the ages of 30 and 49. In Latest weekly report on vaccine side effects, MHRA has released information on reports of post-vaccination menstrual disorders. Watchdog said he received reports of heavier to later than normal periods, leading to unexpected vaginal bleeding. The report states that it was reviewed by an independent expert on the Committee of the Covid-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group of Human Medicines and a member of the Medicines for Women’s Health Expert Advisory Group. However, MHRA states: “Current evidence does not suggest an increased risk of menstrual disorders or unexpected vaginal bleeding after vaccination.” In addition, “There are few reports of menstrual disorders and vaginal bleeding, both in relation to the number of women vaccinated with Covid-19 and the generality of common menstrual disorders. “MHRA will continue to closely monitor reports of menstrual disorders and vaginal bleeding from the Covid-19 vaccine.”

