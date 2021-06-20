COVID-19 survivors are still at risk of reinfection from alpha and beta mutants





In India, the number of cases of coronavirus is declining sharply across the country, so scientists warn that the virus is still here and may affect recovered cover patients with the variant. doing. According to a new study, the immune response after coronavirus infection may vary from individual to individual and may not be sufficient to combat alpha, and beta variants of Covid-19. Read again- Asymptomatic infections with highly contagious alpha, beta COVID-19 mutants are rare Covid-19 survivors may be affected by alpha and beta variants In this study, people who generated weak immune response signatures obtained 1 and 6 months after infection did not show neutralizing antibodies to the alpha variant and did not initiate a neutralizing antibody response to the beta variant. I understand. The preprint study, led by the University of Oxford in collaboration with the University of Liverpool, the University of Sheffield, Newcastle University, and the University of Birmingham, protects people from Covid-19 in the long term, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic. It suggests that this is not always the case. Especially for new variants of concern. Read again- WHO warns that Delta COVID-19 variant has become the predominant worldwide and the number of infected cases has surged 33,630 in a week “Our study is one of the most comprehensive explanations of the post-Covid-19 immune response in both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.” Christina Dordo of Oxford University said, “Previously Covid-19. It is very important to get the Covid vaccine when it is provided, even if you think you have been infected with. ” “Following Covid-19, individuals show very different immune responses from each other, with individuals from both the symptomatic and asymptomatic groups showing no evidence of immunological memory 6 months or earlier after infection. I found out, “Dold added. Read again- “Delta” COVID-19 variant mutated to “Delta Plus”: Need to worry?This is all you need to know be careful!Your immune response may not protect you from this mutant This study examined how the immune system responds to Covid-19 in 78 healthcare professionals who have experienced symptomatic or asymptomatic disease. Eight additional patients who experienced severe illness were included for comparison. Blood samples were taken monthly from 1 to 6 months after infection to examine various immune response factors. The report details the highly complex and fluctuating immune response after Covid-19 infection. The team discovered an early immune signature that was detectable one month after infection and was associated with both cell-mediated immunity and antibody immunity. This predicted the intensity of the immune response measured 6 months after infection. This is the first time such a sign has been found and provides a better understanding of sustained immune development. The majority of people with symptomatic disease showed a measurable immune response 6 months after infection, but a significant minority (26%) did not. The majority of people (92%) who experienced asymptomatic disease did not show a measurable immune response 6 months after infection, the researchers said. (With input from IANS) Release date: June 20, 2021 19:57



