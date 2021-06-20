Studies show that intense physical activity can reduce arteriosclerosis in children





A recent Finnish study found that high levels of moderately intense physical activity can already reduce arteriosclerosis in childhood. However, sedentary time and aerobic exercise were not associated with arterial health. Results based on an ongoing child physical activity and nutrition (PANIC) study at the University of Eastern Finland have been published in the Journal of Sports Sciences. This research was conducted jointly by researchers from Jyväskylä University, University of Eastern Finland, Norwegian School of Sport Sciences, and University of Cambridge. Arterial sclerosis is one of the first signs of an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, and arterial sclerosis has also been observed in children. High levels of physical activity, reduced sedentary time, and good physical fitness form the basis of prevention of cardiovascular disease in adulthood, but about their role in promoting arterial health in elementary school. Is little known. Dr. Aero Harpara of the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences at Jyväskylä University said: “But our results also suggest that the positive effects of moderately intense physical activity on arterial health are partially explained by the positive effects on body composition,” Dr. Harpara added. I did. Researchers have found the healthiest arteries in children with the highest levels of moderate and active physical activity, but no associations similar to sedentary time or light intensity activity have been observed. did. “The important message of our study is that starting in childhood and increasing moderate and active physical activity is central to the prevention of cardiovascular disease,” said Dr. Harpara. “But reducing sedentary time and increasing light physical activity have various health effects, even if they don’t directly affect the arteries, so every step is important,” said Dr. Harpara. It’s worth remembering. “ The study included 245 children aged 6 to 8 years at the start of the study with physical activity, sedentary time, aerobic fitness, and their changes and arteriosclerosis and diastolic capacity during a 2-year follow-up study. I investigated the relationship. Physical activity used a combination of heart rate and exercise monitors to measure arteriosclerosis and diastolic capacity using pulse contour analysis. Body composition was measured using a DXA device. Follow more stories above Facebook And Twitter This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

