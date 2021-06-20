The woman who died the day after the Covid-19 jab had a heart attack was not allergic to the vaccine, the Singapore Ministry of Health said.

Singapore, June 20 (The Straits Times / ANN): The Ministry of Health (MOH) said a 72-year-old woman who died the day after receiving her first Covid-19 jab had an allergic reaction to the vaccine.

It responded to media questions about a Facebook post by Andrew Tan on Saturday (June 19th). He asked if the mother’s death was caused by the vaccine.

Madame Doreen Chan received her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on June 3, and “everything looked fine except for arm pain,” Tan said in his virus-infected post.

However, she collapsed around 7:15 pm on June 4, was taken by ambulance to the emergency department of Senkan General Hospital, and died around 9 pm.

The MOH said it had been warned by the hospital about Madame Chan’s death on June 4.

Meanwhile, Senkan General Hospital said in a statement to the media that Madame Chan was taken to the hospital at 8:39 pm on June 4, and the emergency department team tried to revive her immediately, but “unfortunately. Despite the best efforts, the patient passed by. “

“Because the cause of death could not be determined, the case was referred to a coroner for further investigation. The coroner established the cause of death as ischemic heart disease,” the hospital said.

MOH said Madame Chan was rated suitable for Covid-19 vaccination by trained healthcare professionals and was observed for approximately 30 minutes after receiving the jab according to the vaccination protocol.

The ministry said: “This case was referred to a coroner who performed an autopsy and the cause of death was determined to be ischemic heart disease (heart attack). This is the term given to heart problems caused by a narrowed cardiac artery. ..

“At necropsy, we found a long-standing obstruction of the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart muscle that could not have been caused by vaccination. There were no signs of an allergic reaction to the vaccine.”

Senkan General Hospital said it would contact Madame Chan’s family and provide details on the findings of what happened.

Tan, CEO of local diaper company Pee-Ka-Poo, said police investigators asked him and his family about her posthumous misconduct and the mother’s existing condition.

However, I had just received the jab the day before my mother died, so I wondered if I should focus on vaccination instead.

He said he raised this to police officers. He added in a Facebook post: “Thankfully, I’m glad that the points I raised in the report led to the autopsy of the coroner.”

When the death certificate was issued, Madame Chan’s cause of death stated that he had an ischemic heart disease or a heart attack.

Tan asked the counter staff if it was a vaccine, but was told that the answer could only be “the pathologist would answer.”

He then called the investigator, who promised to submit an application for an investigation into Madame Chan’s death. Police also told Tan that inquiries related to Covid-19 now have a “four-month waiting line” and need to be prepared to wait.

“The anomaly was a vaccine, but I knew I couldn’t get an answer. I had to arrange a funeral because I couldn’t sleep for 36 hours already. Reluctantly, I left,” he said. His answer at the counter where he collected his mother’s death certificate.

He said he was aware of similar incidents in which people died or suffered permanent disability shortly after receiving the Covid-19 vaccination after his mother’s death and wondered if there was a pattern.

“But this is what I’m asking now: (Covid-19) Is it possible that vaccine-related injuries and deaths are now classified as something else?” He added.

He called on people with similar experiences to contact him, said he wanted to raise awareness about death, and suggested that more should be done to investigate them.

He also said that people should not be vaccinated and that they are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

“I belong to the majority without major side effects. My side effects include a lot of sneezing and coughing. Unfortunately, my mother may be in the minority. If that is true, the vaccine The unknown truth about is for the safety of mankind. “

Meanwhile, Senkan General Hospital said it was aware of the Facebook post and contacted Madame Chan’s family to provide assistance.

The Straits Times is asking Tan for comment on Facebook.