Soi Dog Foundation Calls on US CDC to Amend Dog Import Ban





The Soi Dog Foundation is calling on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to rethink the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Total ban About the import of rescued pet dogs from more than 120 countries including Thailand. This ban follows growing concerns by the CDC about the invasion of unvaccinated dogs into the country. In a letter to the CDC, MBE President John Dally of the Self-Defense Forces said: However, there is deep concern that the measures taking effect on July 14 will unfairly punish the import of dogs by the Self-Defense Forces and other reputable internationally recognized rescue organizations. “All dogs imported into the United States by the Soy Dog Foundation come from the southern island states of Phuket and pose no risk to human and animal health in the United States. Phuket is recognized as a mad dog-free country. It is the first state in Thailand, “he added. Total ban on overly strict dogs Dally further stated from the official CDC announcement that the current problem was clearly caused by a malicious puppy dealer exporting very young puppies with fake documents for commercial purposes. I did. These documents claim that puppies are over 4 months old. This is the minimum age requirement for proper rabies vaccination. As the organization that runs the world’s largest stray animal sterilization / vaccination program and is officially recognized by the Thai Ministry of Public Health for its efforts to eradicate rabies in Thailand, the Self-Defense Forces have established the severity of rabies and both animals. We fully understand the risks posed to. And human health. The Soi Dog Foundation is fully compliant with the total ban on the import of adopted dogs due to its intact track record of importing healthy rabies-free dogs to various countries around the world for 18 years. We consider it overly demanding for a reputable organization. Beyond its own case – all current import requirements. Therefore, the Soi Dog Foundation has urged the CDC to adopt the rabies titer testing requirements used in other countries to prevent the import of infected dogs. This is as effective as achieving the same goal. Soy dog ​​foundation hope The requirement that animals perform a valid rabies titer test showing immunization against rabies from a CDC-approved laboratory and then wait three months for the animal to invade is 100% valid in the required countries. Has been proven to be. For example, the UK has been free of dog rabies for over a century. This requirement also helps end the commercial exploitation of puppies. The completely non-profit SoiDog Foundation does not import puppies under 6 months of age. The majority of the dogs are adults and are saved from situations such as dog meat trade and extreme atrocities that Americans hate. Sadly, the introduction of this ban will inadvertently encourage the CDC to continue trading dog and cat meat, which promotes the epidemic of rabies and other cruel practices that exist in Asia. I will. With time to fix the ban quickly, the Foundation hopes the CDC will act swiftly and return to a narrower approach with no losers. As President of Soydog USA Janice Rosenthal Recently reminded us. “Suffering has no borders.”

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos