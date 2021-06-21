JCVI scientists “in the dark” about whether children will be offered the Covid vaccine





On Sunday night, one source said, “It’s about harmonizing the Commission’s view (which, of course, is evolving over time) with what politicians are trying to do. The process is taking longer than usual. I think. “ Members of JCVI were “embarrassed” late, and sources said: “We have deliberated and reached some conclusions, but our position is that we are waiting for a joint communiqué from the DHSC. [Department of Health and Social Care], From Matt Hancock and the whole team. “ On Sunday night, the Ministry of Health denied that the minister had not yet received JCVI advice. Use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is permitted At the age of 12-15 The next test in the United States that showed it was safe. However, JCVI members, most of whom are independent scientists who provide expertise to the Commission, are known to seek assurance of actual safety data from large-scale deployments in other countries. U.S. is now Embark on such a developmentHowever, it is understood that JCVI believes that it is too early to derive meaningful safety data from the country. Israel has also vaccinated the teenage population, and last week France opened the program to children over the age of 12. An important concern is understanding whether mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer jab increase the risk of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 300 cases were reported among millions of teenagers and young adults vaccinated with the mRNA vaccine, but the inflammation subsided in the “majority” of cases. “The question of myocarditis is very relevant,” sources said. “I hope the experience in the United States is encouraging, but you just don’t know.” The Telegraph has previously revealed that Whitehall has created a tentative plan to deploy the vaccine to children. As early as late August.. A DHSC spokesman said: “After a thorough review of the evidence, MHRA concludes that the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine meets the required safety, efficacy and quality standards and approves its use in people over 12 years of age. did. “The Minister has not received JCVI’s advice and no decision has been made on whether to provide the Covid-19 vaccine to people aged 12 to 17 on a regular basis. The government continues to be guided by JCVI’s advice. We are seeking formal recommendations. We will update them soon. “ Meanwhile, Sun reported on Sunday night that the minister was preparing to provide jabs to 16 and 17 years old before returning to school in September.

