As the wave of COVID-19 begins to flatten in India, new deadly illnesses become a challenge





New Delhi — India’s medical infrastructure on the verge of collapse under catastrophic conditions Second wave of coronavirus Last month, I am now facing another challenge. It is a deadly fungal infection called mucor disease, commonly known as “black fungus”. The country has reported more than 28,000 cases of rare fungal infections and is now COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Patients and survivors. India’s Health Minister Hirsch Valdan said last week that more than 85% of reported high-mortality cases of Mucor’s disease have a history of COVID-19. Patients with coronavirus, especially those with diabetes, are prone to the mucous mold found primarily in soil, fertilizers, and rotten fruits and vegetables. It is dangerously prevalent in poorly sanitized areas, such as some rural areas. Healthcare worker Shama Shaikh (R), 53, is caring for a patient infected with Covid-19 in the ICU ward of a government-run St. George Hospital in Mumbai, India, on May 27, 2021. The protracted and devastating wave of Covid-19 infection in India has taken control of the city and overwhelmed health resources. Fariha Farooqui / Getty Images

A Study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention According to a publication in the New Infectious Diseases Journal, between September and December 2020, India saw a 2.1-fold increase in black bacterium cases compared to the same period last year. CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay, who reported on the second wave of India’s devastating coronavirus, spoke with a leading microbiologist in New Delhi. Dr. Chandwatal, Dean of the Department of Clinical Microbiology at Gangalam Hospital in New Delhi, said: More



The fungus attacks the nose, eyes, and brain, blackening the area. In severe cases, doctors usually need to remove sinus tissue and even the eyes. And when it attacks the brain, the patient’s chances of survival are reduced. “The fungi attack the blood supply to the area, so they eat anything along the way and cause necrosis … blackening them,” Wataru said. “Mucol’s disease has always been a serious infection, even outside of COVID … more outbreaks during COVID.” According to doctors, the use of steroids to treat COVID-19 damages the patient’s immune system and makes them more vulnerable to fungal infections. Many Indian states have reported cases of fungal infections. The worst affected was Maharashtra, with 7,395 cases. The state is also most affected by COVID-19, with 5.9 million cases. Other states with the highest number of cases are Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Hariyana, Karnataka and Delhi, according to data released by the Ministry of Health of India. In some states, deficiencies in liposome amphotericin-B, an important drug used to treat disease, have been reported. The government has also banned exports for now. India is fighting the spread of fungal infections during the weakening second wave of COVID-19, but authorities are already preparing for the third wave as many countries have relaxed regulations. On Sunday, the country reported less than 60,000 new cases for the first time in 80 days, bringing the total casualties to 29.8 million. India lags behind the United States, which has more than 33.5 million cases of coronavirus. According to official data from the Government of India, more than 386,000 people have died from the coronavirus in India, half of which have died in the last two months alone. However, reports show that the actual and fatal numbers can be much higher. Arshad R. Zargar of CBS News contributed to this report.

