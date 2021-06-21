COVID-19 Leads to Patient Cognitive and Behavioral Problems – Eurasian Review





COVID-19 patients suffer from cognitive and behavioral problems 2 months after discharge. It was discovered in a new study presented at the 7th Parliament of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN). Problems with memory, spatial cognition, and information processing issues were identified as possible viral overhangs in patients after COVID-19 who were followed up within 8 weeks. The study also found that 1 in 5 patients reported post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and 16% had depressive symptoms. The study, conducted in Italy, tested neurocognitive abilities and performed an MRI brain scan of patients two months after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Over 50% of patients experienced cognitive impairment. 16% experienced executive function problems (working memory, flexible thinking, information processing management), 6% experienced visual space problems (difficulty in determining depth and checking contrast), and 6% Experienced memory loss and 25% showed a combination of all these symptoms. Cognitive and psychopathological problems were much worse in young people, and the majority of patients under the age of 50 showed executive function problems. Overall, the higher the severity of COVID-19 acute respiratory symptoms in the hospital, the lower the performance of executive function. In addition, longitudinal observations of the same cohort 10 months after COVID-19 showed that cognitive impairment decreased from 53% to 36%, but PTSD and depressive symptoms persisted. The lead author of this study, Professor Massimo Filippi of the Institute of Science and University Vita-Salute San Raffaele in Milan, Italy, explains: Relief of illness. “ “A particularly disturbing finding is the executive function changes we find that can make it difficult for people to focus, plan, think flexibly, and remember things. These symptoms Affected 3 out of 4 younger working age patients. “ No significant relationship was observed between cognitive ability and brain volume in the study. “Both larger studies and long-term follow-up are needed, but this study suggests that COVID-19 is associated with significant cognitive and psychopathological problems,” said San Milano. Dr. Kanu, a researcher at Raffaele Hospital and the lead author of the study, concluded. “Proper follow-up and treatment are essential to ensure that these previously hospitalized patients receive the appropriate support to help alleviate these symptoms.” Other COVID-19 discoveries at the 7th EAN Conference: This study is one of four scientific presentations on the neurological symptoms of COVID-19, a rapidly emerging research area from this week’s EAN conference. According to a study led by Dr Mattia Pozzato of Osperdale Maggiore Policlinico in Milan, 77.4% of 53 patients reported developing at least one neurological symptom, and 46.3% had been hospitalized for COVID-19 for 5-10 months. Showed 3 or more neurological symptoms. .. The most common of these symptoms were insomnia (65.9%), daytime sleepiness (46.3%), and difficulty walking. Other infrequent symptoms include headache, hyposmia (decreased sense of smell), and hypogeusia (loss of taste). The authors conclude that 90% of patients present with post-COVID-19 symptoms and that neurological symptoms form an important part of these.

Tamara S, Dean of the Department of Neurology and Medical Psychology, University of Karazin, Ukraine. The research project presented by Professor Mischenko followed 42 patients aged 32 to 54 years after being hospitalized with COVID-19 2 to 4 months later. % Had symptoms of neurocognitive impairment. All patients suffered from symptoms of asthenia, increased fatigue, and symptoms of anxiety / depression. Other symptoms included vestibular (balance) disorders (59.2%), headache (50%), and decreased sensory ability (19%). Five patients also suffered from ischemic stroke two months after admission with COVID-19.

Studies examining brainstem damage in postmortem COVID-19 patients have shown a high proportion of nerve damage that is abundant in neurodegenerative diseases and a large number of small masses (called corpus amylacea). Immunohistochemistry also revealed the presence of the virus in the brain stem. Measurements were compared to ICU patients other than COVID-19. The study was the first neuropathological, neurophysiological, and neurophysiological, neurophysiological, and COVID-19-related brainstem involvement, especially at the medulla oblongata level, by Dr. Tommaso Bocci, a neurologist and neurophysiologist at the University of Milan’s School of Neuroscience. He said it would provide clinical evidence. , Suggests a neurological component of respiratory failure.

