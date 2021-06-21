



Massachusetts has been vaccinated with less than 12,000 coronavirus vaccines to reach its goal of 4.1 million fully vaccinated people. That goal could be achieved the next day, as the State Public Health Service reported a total of 4,088,474 fully vaccinated people in Bay on Sunday. Viral cases, hospitalizations, and deaths all plummeted during vaccine deployment, with these COVID-19 indicators remaining at record lows on Sunday. After state health officials reported five more COVID-19 deaths and 41 new cases, the average seven-day confirmed deaths was three and the average confirmed cases were 62. In both cases, the average of viral deaths and infections is the lowest ever. The 7-day average positive virus test rate dropped to 0.34%, also the lowest ever. The 7-day average number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital (119 patients) is also record low. The 108 patients currently hospitalized have increased by one since Saturday, when the state reached a new pandemic low. There are 34 patients in the intensive care unit and 19 are intubated. According to Sunday’s daily vaccine report, a total dose of more than 8.4 million doses of the vaccine was administered. Overall, the total dose of 8.4 million or more doses administered is categorized as follows: More than 4.3 million people who received either the Pfizer or the modelna vaccine once. Over 3.8 million people who received both Pfizer and Moderna doses. 269,992 people who received a single vaccination with Johnson & Johnson. These numbers represent a daily increase in 23,667 doses. After aggregating 41 new viral cases, the number of estimated active COVID-19 cases has now plummeted to 1,898 cases, a significant decrease from 36,775 cases in April. The total number of recorded deaths in the state is 17,971.

