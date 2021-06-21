Health
The vaccination rate is close to the target of 1 inch. Two new cases reported
New Brunswick approached its vaccination goals on Sunday.
A total of 76.3 percent of eligible New Brunswickers received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 18.7 percent received the second dose.
Public health has set a goal of fully immunizing 75% of Newbrands Wickers over the age of 12 before the state enters the reopening green phase.
The goal is to reach the goal by August 2, but Prime Minister Brain Higgs said last week that he thinks it won’t be long.
New Brunswick has moved to Phase 2 of the Green Pass program ahead of its July 1 goal. The state has now opened its borders to the Atlantic bubble and relaxed some restrictions.
New Brands Wickers Anyone over the age of 12 can book a second vaccination on Monday as long as 28 days have passed since the first vaccination.
56 active cases
New Brunswick Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
Two cases are in Zone 3 of the Fredericton region and are:
80-89 people.
People in the 90’s.
Both are contact information for previously confirmed cases.
Currently, there are 56 active cases of COVID.
Moncton Region (Zone 1): 3.
St. John area (Zone 2): 2.
Fredericton Region: 30.
Edmundston Region (Zone 4): 1.
Campbellton area (Zone 5): 0.
Bassert area (Zone 6): 19.
Miramichi area (Zone 7): 1.
Six people are hospitalized in the state, including two in the intensive care unit.
In New Brunswick, there have been 2,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic, 2,216 recovery and 45 COVID-related deaths so far.
A total of 356,934 tests were conducted, including 505 on Saturday.
Latest release
Public health has identified potential public exposure to the virus in the Fredericton area.
The Holy Rosary Church Hall, 26 Father Disart Lane, Mentha, June 15th, 10 am-1pm
Pentecostal Evangelical Lighthouse Church, 283 Slope Road, Mentha, June 6-8.
Public health provides the COVID-19 test to anyone in an openly obscene area, even if they are asymptomatic.Residents Request a test online Or call Tele-Care 811.
People who are experiencing one or more symptoms are also advised to have the test.
Previous publication
Public health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities throughout the state and has stopped listing them individually in daily news releases.
A Detailed list of potential exposuresIncluding location and date, is available on the government’s COVID-19 website. Updated regularly.
What to do if you have symptoms
If you are worried that you may have COVID-19 symptoms Take a self-assessment test online..
Public health says it contains symptoms exhibited by people with COVID-19:
Fever of 38 ° C or higher.
A new or worsening chronic cough.
sore throat.
Runny nose.
headache.
New onset of malaise, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.
Dyspnea.
For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with any of these symptoms should do the following:
