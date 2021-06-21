Studies found that more than half of Covid’s inpatients suffer from mental problems after discharge





More than half of those hospitalized with Covid 19 have thought and memory problems 2 Several months after discharge, A new study was found. In a survey conducted in Italy, 16% had problems with “executive function” (controlling working memory, flexible thinking, and information processing), and 6% had visual problems such as difficulty in judging depth and checking contrast. It turns out that I am experiencing space problems. An additional 6% had memory problems, while 25% had two or three of these symptoms, according to a study published at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN). It was. The freshest monopoly and the sharpest analysis, carefully selected for your inbox These cognitive and psychopathological problems are much worse in young people, and the researchers found that the majority of patients under the age of 50 show executive function problems. < class=""> read more Longcovid: “I used to run a marathon, but now I feel like a weak 90-year-old.” “Our study confirms that significant cognitive and behavioral problems are associated with COVID-19 and last for months after illness remission,” said the Institute of Science and University Vita in Milan. -Professor Massimo Filippi of Salute San Raffaele said. “A particularly disturbing finding is the executive function changes we find that can make it difficult for people to focus, plan, think flexibly, and remember things. These symptoms Affected 3 out of 4 younger working age patients, “he said. Elisacanu of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan added: “This study suggests that COVID-19 is associated with significant cognitive and psychopathological problems. Appropriate support to help these previously hospitalized patients alleviate these symptoms. Proper follow-up and treatment are essential to ensure that you receive it. “ This study reveals how widespread mental problems are in people shortly after discharge. That significant percentage lasted for a while, Long covid, The researcher said. < class=""> read more Studies show that Longcovid affects 70% of hospitalized patients, but women under the age of 50 suffer from the worst results. It also provided further evidence of an association between hospitalization and post-traumatic stress disorder and found that 1 in 5 patients suffered from PTSD 8 weeks after infection. Another study by Osperdale Maggiore Policlinico in Milan, presented at the EAN conference, showed that the most common long-standing Covid symptoms were insomnia (seen in 65.9% of cases), daytime sleepiness (46.3%), and difficulty walking. I found out that there is. Other infrequent symptoms include headache, loss of smell, and loss of taste.

