Vaccination turned into a “brand battle”

When I was looking for the COVID-19 vaccine in 2020, it was like horse racing. We asked ourselves which vaccine would cross the line to win and how fast it would win. Since then, multiple vaccines have begun to report the results of clinical trials, and competition has begun to offer superior efficacy and safety.

Multiple safe and effective vaccines approved, flashforwarded towards 2021 and “in parts of the world”Brand tribalism“.which one brand Of the vaccine you want, or Can get, It’s a hot issue.

In America, Young vaccinated, posted vaccine “team” or “tribe” preferences on social media, “Only hot people get the Pfizer vaccine“.

To United KingdomThe Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine evokes a warm feeling about patriotism and its non-profit roots, even though some consumers prefer the “more flashy” Pfizer vaccine.

To HungaryCold War politics has resurfaced, as consumers can be vaccinated with those developed in the east or west.

In Australia, something is different. Since the transition from the AstraZeneca vaccine for people under the age of 50 Announced in April, Brand preferences are now about safety, not effectiveness.

However, with data from our survey currently under peer review Elsewhere Show that young and ineligible people are still confused about trying to get vaccinated with any vaccine they can get.

The public is not paying much attention to the flu vaccine brand

The large number of specific vaccine brands is not new. Every year Multiple brands Influenza vaccines are used by people of all ages.

One of us (Carlson) has interviewed people about influenza vaccination for over five years, but no one has told her she likes a particular brand.

The situation is different with the COVID-19 vaccine as people are increasingly aware of the different brands available to them and others.Through us Corona BucksThe project is constantly listening to the brand names mentioned.

However, some participants are challenging the focus on the brand. Alma *, a 50-year-old doctor, said:

Usually, no one cares which brand of vaccine they are vaccinated against.With influenza vaccination […] People don’t start asking me, “What brand is this?”

Other participants, such as 71-year-old Frank *, were critical of the brand’s focus. He turned the table when asked about his opinions about under 50s receiving Pfizer and over 50s receiving AstraZeneca. He asked the interviewer (McKenzie) if he had (has) been vaccinated against the flu this year and if he knew (not) the brand he had received.

Others have expressed their tastes for some brands, all very aware of the different brands.

The difference from flu vaccines is that healthcare providers are informed about different flu vaccine brands so that people can be safely vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines, but the brands themselves are by no means top-page news. That is.

The influenza vaccine brand is sold to consumers only as an “influenza vaccine”. However, the COVID-19 vaccine brand feels like a buffet where consumers don’t really have many choices.

Vaccine preferences in Australia

International examples of the “team” of COVID vaccines and those who share loyalty to the vaccine will not be translated directly into Australia. This is because brand availability cannot be separated here from systemic and vaccine supply issues, such as the lack of adequate vaccines for the particular age group that needs them.

As such, Australia does not consider brand tribalism to be a fun expression of identity that helps drive everyone to vaccination.

Rather, Australian brand preferences have evolved by changing vaccine recommendations, becoming positive or negative. News coverage..

In this incomplete scenario, the government needs to continue to support available vaccines that people can safely receive according to their age and risk profile. Encourage people to wait For new ones.

Are there any advantages of brand awareness?

One of the few benefits of the brand “team” war is that Australians are generally aware of the science behind vaccine development and safety.

Most of the people we interviewed recently learned more about the science of vaccination. And most people planned to get vaccinated with what was available when it was (easily) available.

We hope that this improvement in scientific literacy will help us to evaluate our expertise in vaccine production and the work of people like us who are studying vaccine deployment, acceptance and ingestion.

But brand-preference tribalism does not intend to help Australia get vaccinated.our Unique situation Specific vaccine brands of different ages, our low rates of illness, and Increased cut-off age for AstraZeneca vaccine Recently announced contributes to a broken deployment strategy.

The conversations we need to keep about the brand are difficult. We are in quicksand and science continues to evolve. The most important message is not which team is better. It’s about having a responsive system that cares for people. It changes things when needed, which makes it difficult for us to deploy our vaccines.

What you can do now

The best we can do is to tone down the brand’s story within the critical constraints we face. All COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and if our disease profile changes, our recommendations on who should get which vaccine may change again. All COVID-19 vaccines protect and benefit individuals and communities.

Most importantly, all Australians will benefit when we can safely reopen to the world and local businesses and communities. Without a painful blockade, vaccines are all we have to take care of each other. We are on that team.