The UK reports 9,284 Covid cases the day before the blockade ends | Coronavirus

More than 9,200 Covid cases have been reported in the United Kingdom. This is Sunday the day before it was originally planned to lift all remaining Covid restrictions in the UK.

As the numbers revealed, more than a million Covid jabs were booked in two days after all adults in the UK were invited to come forward for vaccination on Friday.

Covid cases in the United Kingdom have increased in recent weeks as a result of the partial relaxation of restrictions associated with the increase in Delta variants.On Friday, UK Public Health Services revealed a 79% increase in delta mutant cases during the week, which is now believed to be the cause. 99% of new Covid cases..

The number of inpatients in the UK is also increasing, much less than expected without a vaccination program. That number reached 1,316 on Thursday. This is the highest since the end of April.

Delta mutants are not only more contagious than the previously predominant alpha mutants, but may also be associated with an increased risk of hospitalization, especially to some for covid jab after a single dose. It is believed to be resistant.

how’s it going Boris Johnson Final relaxation of blockade restrictions in the United Kingdom. It has been postponed to a possible date from June 21st to July 19th. In particular, the postponement will allow more people to get a second vaccination.

Sunday numbers for 9,284 new cases in the United Kingdom decreased from Thursday’s 11,007. This was the highest number since February 19th.