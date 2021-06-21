Fraser Health hosted a 32-hour “vax-a-thon” overnight this weekend





Sally (NEWS 1130) — Fraser Health, the region that saw some of the highest cases of COVID-19 in the state, 32 hours overnight’vax-a-thon’ In Sally this weekend. Elizabeth Bremner, clinical manager at the Guildford Recreation Center, says “vax-a-thon” saw people come in for shots 24 hours a day. “It takes a total of 32 hours to help people get these important vaccinations and build them in the community,” she says. Have a ball on the last stretch of the dose at the Father’s Day Clinic on the weekend. Stop by with your dad (or non-dad) to see the doses of those COVID-19 vaccines from the list. learn more: https://t.co/mh5Os4ZoJg pic.twitter.com/KNHEfyR2Ou — Fraserhealth (@Fraserhealth) June 20, 2021 She says the clinic was busy late at night as it worked well overnight for people working during traditional business hours. “Many people came over the long term because we wanted to open it up to those who could work at different shift times and weren’t able to participate. “We definitely achieved that goal as people came all night. I think we’ve been busy all the time and it’s a blessing,” says Bremner. According to Blemner, the clinic on Sunday had a special theme. “Take with your dad.” Taking with Dad is ongoing for 32 hours on Vax-a-thon. Bring the best material for your dad all day long-grip a joke open mic and a bite on your way home.@VaxHuntersCan | @CityofSurrey | @WestJet#Vaxathon #DosesWithDad pic.twitter.com/XcUpG4bHxP — Fraserhealth (@Fraserhealth) June 20, 2021 “On Father’s Day … I usually choose what I like, such as golf or fishing, but this is a new option on the menu for Father’s Day activities,” she says. Meanwhile, Laurie Makera, who joined the lineup on Sunday, expressed her frustration as her 87-year-old mother’s appointment was delayed due to “vax-a-thon.” “Dr. Henry thinks this is a great thing … maybe it’s better to organize it with someone who has a promise or just stops by,” says Makera.







