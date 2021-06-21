COVID-19 causes cognitive behavioral problems in patients: study

Vienna [Austria], June 21 (ANI): COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) patient Suffering from cognition, motional problem 2 months after discharge Research We found what was presented at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN).
Problems related to memory, spatial recognition, and information processing problem Identified as a possible overhang from a post virusCOVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) patient Those who have been followed up within 8 weeks.
The· the study Also, 1 in 5 people patient Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has been reported, with 16% showing depressive symptoms.
The· ResearchWas conducted in Italy and included a neurocognitive test and an MRI brain scan. patient 2 months after experiencing COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Symptomatology.
50% or more of patient Cognitive impairment experienced; 16 percent had problem Executive function (managing working memory, flexible thinking, and information processing) caused 6% to experience visual space problem (Difficulty in determining depth and contrast), 6% had memory loss and 25% showed a combination of all these symptoms.
Cognitive and psychopathological problem Much worse for young people patient Under 50 showing executive function problems.
In the whole sample COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Acute respiratory symptoms during hospitalization were associated with poor executive function performance.
In addition, a longitudinal observation of the same cohort after 10 months COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)Showed that cognitive impairment decreased from 53% to 36%, but PTSD and depressive symptoms persisted.
Leading author Research, Professor Massimo Filippi of the Scientific Institute and University Vita-Salute San Raffaele, Milan, Italy explains: Research With important cognition motional problem Associated with COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) It lasts for several months after the illness is relieved. “
“A particularly disturbing finding is the change in executive function we find that can make it difficult for people to focus, plan, think flexibly, and remember things. These symptoms are 4 Affected 3 young people patient People of working age “.
No significant relationship was observed between cognitive capacity within and brain volume Research..
“Both larger studies and long-term follow-up are needed, but this is Research Suggesting that COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Important cognitive and psychopathologically associated problem“, Researcher at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Research.. “Proper follow-up and treatment are important to ensure that these were previously hospitalized. patient Appropriate support will be provided to help alleviate these symptoms. “
Other COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Results of the 7th EAN Conference:
The· Research Is one of four scientific presentations on neurological symptoms of COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)Area of the study This is rapidly emerging from this week’s EAN conference.
1. A survey led by Dr Mattia Pozzato of Ospedale Maggiore Polyclinico in Milan found 77.4% of 53 people. patient It has been reported that at least one neurological symptom developed and 46.3% showed 3 or more neurological symptoms within 5-10 months after admission. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..
The most common of these symptoms were insomnia (65.9%), daytime sleepiness (46.3%), and difficulty walking. Other infrequent symptoms include headache, hyposmia (decreased sense of smell), and hypogeusia (loss of taste).The author concluded 90 percent patient Had a postCOVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Symptomatology, and its neurological symptoms, form these important parts.
2. A the study The project presented by Professor Tamara S. Michelko, Dean of the Department of Neurology and Medical Psychology at the University of Karazin, Ukraine, has followed up 42. patient 32 to 54 years after admission COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) After 2-4 months, 95% were found to have symptoms of neurocognitive impairment.
all patient I was suffering from symptoms of asthenia, increased malaise, and symptoms of anxiety / depression. Other symptoms included vestibular (balance) disorders (59.2%), headache (50%), and decreased sensory ability (19%).Five patient I also suffered from ischemic stroke 2 months after admission from COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..
3. A Research I saw brain stem damage COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) patient It has been shown that postmortem neurodegenerative diseases have a high rate of abundant nerve damage and a large number of small masses (called corpus amylacea). Immunohistochemistry also revealed the presence of the virus in the brain stem.
Measured value is nonCOVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) ICU patient.. The author, Dr. Tommaso Bocci, a neurologist and neurophysiologist at the Faculty of Neuroscience, University of Milan, said: Research Provides the first neuropathological, neurophysiological, and clinical evidence of COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)The relevant brainstem involvement, especially at the medulla oblongata level, suggests a neurological component of respiratory failure. (ANI)