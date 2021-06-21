In Ireland, only 4% are uncertain about whether to get the Covid-19 vaccine.





In Ireland, a new study found that only 4% of respondents were unsure whether they would be vaccinated against Covid-19. According to a survey conducted by Ipsos MRBI on the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA), 89% of people intend to vaccinate or have already been vaccinated, and 6% refuse to vaccinate. I am answering. Ipsos MRBI surveyed 1,006 adults through telephone interviews from May 31st to June 14th, 55% of the samples have already been vaccinated, and an additional 34% will be vaccinated. Said. According to a previous poll by Ipsos MRBI, the number of people who said they were not vaccinated with Covid-19 or were uncertain about vaccination decreased by 15 points from January. In January, 7% said they would reject the Covid-19 vaccine, and 18% were uncertain. A Recent studsAccording to the Behavioral Research Unit of the Institute of Economic and Social Research, there is a link between resistance to taking vaccines and lack of knowledge and awareness of the benefits of vaccines. A Ministry of Health-sponsored study conducted a knowledge test and attitude survey in January 2021 among a nationally representative size sample of the Irish population. We found that the fewer people who follow news coverage about Covid-19, the less likely they are to want to be vaccinated. Vaccine registration Open yesterday fOr people aged 35-39 years, this group is expected to receive the first dose within 3-4 weeks. HSE does not expect the vaccination program to move to the 20-29 cohort until late August. This is because they will only depend on two brands of vaccines. Beginning in July, the vaccination program will move to two vaccine supply lines, Pfizer and Modanajab. This is because they are the only vaccines approved for use in young people here. According to the latest figures, 61% of the adult population is vaccinated once and 31% is fully vaccinated. # Open journalism No bad news

