Can Antivirals Defeat Covid-19?U.S. government is spending $ 3 billion on research

In the early stages of infection, the US government has invested $ 3.2 billion in the development of antiviral drugs to treat Covid-19, a disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Research may also expand to focus on other viruses that may be pandemics, helping to better repel future virus outbreaks.

The announcement is June 17, 2021 According to the Department of Health and Human Services, it will speed up existing clinical trials to evaluate promising treatments.

Named the antiviral program for pandemics, the program “emergency antiviral drugs to treat Covid-19 by preventing serious illness and promoting the availability of life-saving drugs. Meet the need for, “says the release.

According to the program’s website, life is saved when highly effective antiviral drugs that can be taken orally at home in the early stages of infection become widely available, as well as antiviral treatment for seasonal flu (influenza). , You can prevent the hospital from overloading.

Hospitals around the world were flooded with Covid patients during a pandemic, pushing medical staff to the limit. In addition, a recently published study found that Africans hospitalized in Covid were more likely to die than patients in other parts of the world, lacking critical care resources, and potentially increased mortality. There is a shortage of professional staff to play a key role. Health24 reported..

Other antiviral drugs

Other viruses, including influenza and HIV, can be treated with pills. Tamiflu (Oseltamivir)For example, in South Africa it is an effective prescription flu drug. It can be taken within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms, reducing the severity of symptoms and shortening recovery time, reducing the likelihood of influenza-related hospitalization.

Ready by the end of the year

“New antivirals that prevent serious Covid-19 illness and death, especially oral medications that can be taken at home early in the illness, will be a powerful tool for fighting pandemics and saving lives,” said Chief Medical. Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said. Became President and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Report by New York Times Keep in mind that if all goes well, some of the antiviral treatments may be ready by 2022.

A few months after the pandemic began, certain drugs, such as the epidemic antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, were tested with disappointing results. So far, only remdesivir, though overwhelming, has made some promises, but currently approved formulations do not allow the drug to be taken orally.

Molnupiravir

Another antiviral drug that may have promising results is molnupiravir, which was first developed in 2019 and tested against viruses such as influenza. Molnupiravir was initially tested in the Covid-19 human trial conducted by the German multinational science and technology company Merck, but did not appear to have a positive effect on inpatients. The company said..

Merck canceled the trial Started the second studyAnd now, we are recruiting high-risk individuals, such as the elderly with diabetes, to test whether the drug has any effect in the early stages of infection. Results are expected around October 2021.

Another drug, called AT-527, has previously been shown to be safe and effective in treating hepatitis C, and early studies suggest that it may be effective in Covid’s case. I will. The drug is on the US government radar.Pharmaceutical companies Roche and Atea Currently under test In a late Covid clinical trial.

Of course, if this study turns out to have promising results, it wouldn’t happen without it. Dr. David Kessler, chief scientific officer of the Biden administration’s Covid-19 response team, said he needed access to treatment as soon as he tested positive for Covid. Times..

