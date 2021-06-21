Benefits of deep breathing and meditation for diabetics





International Day of Yoga 2021: Meditation helps reduce stress and promote calm highlight International Day of Yoga will be held on June 21st

Yoga Day promotes the benefits of yoga for overall health

Deep breathing and meditation are beneficial for diabetics The prevalence of diabetes is rising rapidly worldwide, and even in India. In fact, type 2 diabetes is currently at an epidemic rate. Poor lifestyles are known to contribute to the increase in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. Conversely, lifestyle changes can reduce the burden of these non-communicable diseases in general, especially diabetes. International Day of Yoga 2021: Control Diabetes with Yoga and Meditation The effects of a healthy diet with reduced carbohydrate intake and increased intake of green leafy vegetables, plants, proteins, and healthy fats, and the role of physical activity in the prevention and management of diabetes are well established. I will. However, the effects of other lifestyle changes, especially yoga, pranayama and meditation, are less well known. At least in a subset of people with type 2 diabetes, stress plays a very important role in its cause and out of control of diabetes in people who already have diabetes. There is another entity called “stress-induced diabetes”. It is well known that stress, anxiety and depression are associated with diabetes. Indeed, depression has a two-way relationship with diabetes. Therefore, depression can cause diabetes, Diabetes It can cause depression. It is here that the roles of yoga, pranayama and meditation play a major role. There are certain yoga sana that are believed to help manage and prevent diabetes. Deep breathing and meditation are also very useful, but little research has been done on the control of diabetes. Read again: Myths or Facts: Can Drinking Milk Lead to Type 1 Diabetes? International Day of Yoga 2021: Try Breathing to Control Stress and Effectively Manage Diabetes

Photo courtesy of iStock It is worth emphasizing the benefits of deep breathing, pranayama and meditation. Taking a deep breath leads to a state of deep relaxation. Eliminates the stress that tends to build up in your muscles, especially your neck and shoulders, and relaxes and rejuvenates. A happy hormone known as “endorphin” is released not only during meditation but also during deep breathing. Regular practice of pranayama and meditation reduces levels of reverse-regulatory hormones such as adrenaline, non-adrenaline, and cortisol that block the action of insulin. This makes it easier to manage diabetes. Read again: Does Moringa Help Manage Diabetes?Know the effect on your blood sugar Spending 10 to 15 minutes a day on deep breathing exercises can be beneficial not only in controlling diabetes, but also in lowering blood pressure and preventing heart disease. In addition, you will find that you are not very excited, calm and stress-free. Therefore, during International Day of Yoga, everyone with diabetes should practice pranayama and deep breathing and make it a part of their daily lives. You need to try it and see beneficial effects on both your body and your mind. (Dr. V Mohan is responsible for the MDRF-Hinduja Foundation T1D Program and is also Chairman and Dean of the Department of Diabetes at Dr. Mohan’s Center for Diabetes and the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation in Chennai, India.) Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of the information regarding this article. All information is provided as is. The information, facts and opinions contained in the article do not reflect NDTV’s views and NDTV assumes no responsibility or obligation.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos