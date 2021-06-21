The Covid-19 Count enters a new era as the focus shifts to hospitalizations, world news and top stories.

London (Bloomberg)-After more than a year of relentless tracking of Covid-19 cases, epidemiologists are beginning to shift their focus to other measures as the next stage of the pandemic emerges.

The link between infections and mortality appears to be diminishing as developed countries immunize against an increasing proportion of vulnerable populations.Now the focus is on learning to live with the virus About the most important data to avoid new blockages.

Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, says he is building one of the most comprehensive platforms for tracking viruses and their effects.

Prior to the launch of vaccination campaigns in the United Kingdom, the United States and Europe, the surge in cases almost always led to a surge in hospitalizations and deaths over several weeks.

Due to the burden on the health system, leaders had little choice but to limit public life, disrupt the economy and delay important procedures for people with other medical conditions.

Scientists and government officials are now keen to see if expanding the scope of vaccination will eventually break the cycle. The event in the UK offers the most compelling test cases to date.

According to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, about 46% of the UK’s population is fully vaccinated, helping to reduce daily deaths to the lowest levels since last summer.

Nonetheless, cases of the delta mutant, the first more contagious strain identified in India, almost doubled last week, the UK Public Health Service said Friday (June 18).

Most patients were not completely vaccinated, but hospitalizations increased.

Last Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson Postponed the end of the lockdown for 4 weeks To allow more adults to receive a second vaccination. This data shows that protection against new strains is significantly improved.

However, even if the virus spreads further among children and young unvaccinated adults, the true test of vaccination campaigns is whether hospitalizations and deaths remain low.

If so, Covid-19 will no longer look like an unruly pandemic and will begin to look like a seasonal illness like the flu. That is the goal for policy makers.

“We aim to live with the virus as well as the flu,” Health Minister Matt Hancock told Congress last week.

Scientists say comparing the prevalence of Covid-19 with influenza, which kills about 650,000 people worldwide each year, is an important criterion for coming fall and winter next year.

Covid-19 has killed more than 3.8 million people since the beginning of 2020, but vaccinated countries will eventually treat regular recurrences, similar to influenza, and make policy decisions accordingly. You should be able to give.

“Comparing with the effects of seasonal flu is appropriate when talking about things like closing schools,” said Dr. Nuzzo. “What do we do with the flu? Do this during the normal flu season?”

Vaccines and variants

As a sign of pandemic optimism, or malaise, about 20 US states have reduced the frequency of publishing Covid-19 data. Florida currently reports only once a week.

But in much of the world, health officials are still keeping an eye on the number of cases.

China and Taiwan have reduced new infections to near zero, which means that even a single case will be more prominent.

After more than a year trying to eliminate Covid, the transition to consider it endemic is a coordination and requires a way for authorities to communicate about pivots and Covid.

Vaccine deficiencies in some of these locations also mean that even small outbreaks must be treated as a serious threat.

In Taiwan, after single-digit relatively mild daily cases, daily infections in May rose to 723. The government closed recreational facilities and restricted indoor gatherings to five people to curb the spread.

“Looking at the best Taiwan highlights the vulnerabilities of these countries,” said Dr. Nuzzo. “They can’t relax until they have more widespread vaccinations.”

Taiwan, with a population of 24 million, has been vaccinated more than 1 million times.

Mainland China, which has experienced a serious blockade, is dealing with high levels of vaccine repellent and has given about one billion doses, enough to completely immunize about one-third of its population.

In parts of Asia and developing countries, the number of new cases of pandemics is the highest and access to vaccines is inadequate, so the focus is on the number of infections.

Hospitalization risk

Case numbers are still important, even among vaccinated populations. The more the virus circulates, the more likely it is to mutate into a strain that is more deadly or resistant to existing vaccines.

According to a study by Scottish scientists published in The Lancet, people infected with the Delta variant are more than twice as likely to be hospitalized as people infected with the Alpha strain.

Subspecies are effectively controlled by vaccines, but if the virus mutates into a more potent form, the threat to the health system from a slight increase in cases may continue to increase.

Even in vaccinated countries, zero cases is not immediately feasible.

Most societies have embraced the reality of mutations in other viruses such as influenza and have begun to incorporate new strains into vaccines when they occur. This may be the case for Covid-19.

Dr. Mark Baglin, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, said: “That’s always happening in the background.”