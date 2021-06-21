Longcovid: Patients speak out when hospital begins treatment





“Some days I felt like I was dying.”-These are the tragic words of a York man who has been fighting Longcovid since the coronavirus attacked 14 months ago.

Jon Covell experienced Covid’s symptoms in April 2020, which went back and forth and then returned with revenge.

He states: , Muscle pain, joint pain, mouth and tongue ulcers, undigested food, dizziness, exercise intolerance. ” “One day I felt like I was dying,” he added. Longcovid refers to the long-term effects of coronavirus infection, which varies, but is extreme fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain or tension, “brain fog”, insomnia, arthralgia, otolaryngology, diarrhea. , Headache, changes in the sense of smell, etc. Or taste and rash among other illnesses. Several other press readers still share the experience of Longcovid today-as the York Hospital reveals, a face-to-face assessment of a respiratory consultant and a respiratory physiotherapist reveals patients with severe symptoms. It offers. So far, John has undergone a series of blood and x-ray tests, all of which have been revealed. “Except for high iron levels, which are a sign of inflammation,” he says. “I went to A & E three times and came home with painkillers. Until now, I’ve been self-managing because my doctor doesn’t know what to do.” A spokesperson for York Hospital acknowledged the life-threatening sacrifice of the syndrome: “People are unable to carry out their normal activities and have problems returning to work.” York Hospital-Starting an evaluation session with Longcovid patients People with severe long covids from York, Scarborough, and Whitby are currently being evaluated by an interdisciplinary team (MDT) at York Hospital, and the services and clinics available may be most suitable for each individual. There is sex. A spokeswoman said: “Since the end of March 2021, we have been conducting regular MDT meetings to remotely evaluate patients after Covid Syndrome and determine the most appropriate future services and support.” The team will see four patients this month and eight in July, with 52 on the waiting list for the first MDT discussion. Simon East, a front-line healthcare worker from Scarborough, is being treated in York and Middlesbrough for the symptoms of Longcovid. Since being infected with Covid last April, he has experienced six weeks of illness, four trips to A & E, and suffers from muscle aches, malaise, shortness of breath, neuralgia, and tummy upset. He states: “I have a hard time going to work and living with me every day. I am healthy and have improved before I had no past medical history. “I go to work, and that’s about it. I do almost nothing else because of tired muscle and nerve pain. “My GP introduced James Cook’s York Fatigue Clinic and Long Covid Clinic, so I have to make a three-hour round-trip trip to investigate.” Coronavirus-People with symptoms after 12 weeks are said to have long covid Susan Chapel from York is also having a hard time. She states: “I got infected with Covid at the end of January. I couldn’t get out of bed for a while, I couldn’t get out of bed for 10 days, and I had fatigue and memory problems. Remember what I’m saying. I was able to have a conversation with him and forget what I was doing. I didn’t have any help or support. ” Eliza Traves from York also shared her experience. “I was in my early 50s and got infected with Covid in early December 2020. I didn’t suffer from fatigue or fog in my brain, but my arms hurt from my wrists to my elbows. It’s constant, but it’s not intolerable. ” A spokesperson for the hospital said: “Many people get better over time and their symptoms can be self-managed with support from the www.YourCOVIDRecovery.nhs.uk website or from the GP or other services in the community.”

