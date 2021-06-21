World Yoga Day 2021: This is why diabetic women should practice yoga





From childbirth, diabetes to breast cancer and positive body image, yoga brings many benefits to women’s health. Like a woman who protects everyone’s needs, yoga protects her well-being.

The word yoga comes from the Sanskrit word “Yuj,” which means the union of the body, breathing, and mind. Maintaining the harmony of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual aspects as well as personal health is an ancient field. Yoga integrates three main elements: specific physical posture, breathing exercises, and meditation. Studies have shown that yoga helps manage a variety of lifestyle-related diseases, including type 2 diabetes. What are the health benefits of yoga for diabetic women? Modern women in our homes are sometimes stressed and efficiently handle multiple roles while forming a career that can adversely affect diabetes. Apart from managing stress, other benefits of yoga include: Better sleep. Relief of anxiety and depression. Improved glycemic control. Improved posture, flexibility and strength. Positive effects on blood pressure and lipid profile. Yoga can be a suitable alternative to traditional exercise in diabetic women who have limited joint mobility or who are unable to perform routine aerobic exercise due to physical and social problems. How does yoga help diabetic women control their blood sugar levels? Yoga helps diabetic women control their blood sugar levels in the following ways: A mind-body connection that provides self-awareness, a healthy diet, a careful diet, and blood sugar stabilization. Reduced stress, anxiety, levels of reverse regulatory hormones, and sympathetic overdrive that adversely affect blood sugar levels. Reduces insulin resistance and oxidative stress. Weight loss. What yoga poses can diabetic women include in their retirement homes? Women with diabetes should strive to include the following yoga poses in their retirement homes. Sun salutation or Surya namaskar. Frog pose or Bhekasana. Twist pose or Ardha Matsyendrasana. Diabetic women should practice yoga for at least 30 minutes each day. In addition to yoga, diabetic women should take regular medications, eat a balanced diet, and avoid smoking and alcohol, as advised by their doctor. With proper awareness, medication, and yoga in retirement homes, women can easily prevent diabetes-related complications. About the Authors: Dr Uttio Gupta, MBBS, MD, DM Endocrinology (AIIMS, New Delhi) is a consultant endocrinologist at Medica Super Specialty Hospital in Kolkata. Read again: World Yoga Day 2021: The Benefits of Yoga for Childbirth and the 5 Best Asanas for Natural Pregnancy X

The comment has been sent to the moderate queue

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos